by The Corbett Report

In case you hadn't noticed, Palantir is everywhere these days.

That's right, everyone's least-favourite deep state intelligence cutout is suddenly all over the newswires.

Investopedia is touting Palantir's record-high stock price.

The New York Times is reporting on Palantir's new contract to create an IRS "mega-database."

People are hitting the streets to protest Palantir's creepy surveillance technologies.

Heck, Palantir's Chief Technical Officer has even taken to the pages of The Free Press to brag about joining the US Army as part of the Army Reserve's new "Executive Innovation Corps" of tech nerds and businessmen.

As a Corbett Reporteer, you'll be well-placed to understand how odd this sudden influx of attention paid to Palantir is. After all, for the past decade the only place you were likely to see anything at all about this data-mining surveillance behemoth was on Unlimited Hangout or The Last American Vagabond or The Conscious Resistance or The Corbett Report or other websites in the independent media space.

So, what's going on? Why is Palantir suddenly the subject of such scrutiny? And what does that mean for the future of Palantir and the future of humanity?

Let's find out.

What Is Palantir?

If you caught How Palantir Conquered the World, then you're already up to speed on what Palantir is and why we should be so concerned about this deep state asset masquerading as a government contractor.

The Corbett Report

·

23 de octubre de 2022

by James Corbett

Read full story

But in case you didn't read that important article, here's a one-sentence summary:

Palantir, named after the magical seeing stones in Tokein's The Lord of the Rings, is a swamp-dwelling intelligence cutout that provides panoptic surveillance and data mining software that tracks everyone and everything on behalf of the absolute worst elements of the deep state.

That about covers it. But for those who require more detail, here's the slightly bigger picture:

In 2003, the creepy "Total Information Awareness" (TIA) office—a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) program seeking to collect, analyze and data mine every available piece of transaction, communication and travel data on every person in the world, including American citizens—was officially scrapped due to public backlash. By a remarkable co-inky-dink, at the exact same time that TIA was going down, PayPal mafia kingpin and future Bilderberg steering committee member Peter Thiel (yes, that Peter Thiel) was busy setting up Palantir Technologies Inc., a "software company" (definitely NOT a data company!!!) that, as one popular account put it, “elegantly accomplished what the TIA had set out to do."

So impressed was disgraced ex-TIA director (and disgraced Iran-Contra criminal) John Poindexter with Palantir's TIA-like capabilities that he personally referred the company to In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. This led to the CIA becoming Palantir's first and most reliable customer and also established the Palantir precedent: intelligence agencies, government agencies, police departments and many other government agencies, departments and entities could use Palantir as a cutout to avoid being directly implicated in surveillance, spying, data mining and other questionable activities.

And that brings us to today, when Palantir is earning upwards of $3 billion a year providing its AI-driven big data analytics software to governments and private businesses around the globe.

What Does Palantir Do?

So, what does Palantir actually do? Well, these days, just about everything!

Some examples:

Panoptic Surveillance of Everyone

Perhaps this one goes without saying, but I have to say it anyway. From its very inception, Palantir's selling point has been that it provides advanced AI-driven data mining and big data-driven surveillance and analytics programs for the deep state. That's why Poindexter was interested in the company in the first place, and that's why the CIA and the NSA became two of the company's first and most dependable clients.

Not only did Palantir promise to allow the various US intelligence agencies to do their illegal spying on American citizens more efficiently, and not only did it allow them to do that spying by way of a middleman cutout that could be thrown to the wolves if it were ever discovered, it also allowed them to use an interoperable system that would help to connect these agencies' individual databases, which had previously been siloed from each other.

But as creepy as Palantir's surveillance technology has always been, that technology has only grown creepier over the years, extending (as we shall see) into every aspect of people's daily lives, from their workplace to their supermarket to their doctor's office—and everywhere in between.

In fact, this technology is no longer simply being used to track what people have done in the past. It is now being used to predict what they will do in the future . . .

Pre-crime

In 2018, it was revealed that the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) was employing Palantir's software in a program that "traced people’s ties to other gang members, outlined criminal histories, analyzed social media, and predicted the likelihood that individuals would commit violence or become a victim."

Realizing that a program designed to predict people's criminal behaviour before it even happens would be controversial, the NOPD went to extraordinary lengths to keep its relationship with Palantir secret from the public. "No one in New Orleans even knows about this, to my knowledge," admitted James Carville, the Democrat political operative who works as a paid adviser to Palantir and who was instrumental in bringing about the NOPD/Palantir partnership.

Originally reported by The Verge, the revelation that a police department was using a shadowy government contractor to predict people's behaviour was intended to be a gotcha—a revelation that would spark public backlash and bring the NOPD partnership and other such programs to an end. On the contrary, the relative disinterest in the story seems to have encouraged other police departments to pursue a similar partnership with Palantir.

In 2023, for instance, it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department was using Palantir software in its "Operation LASER (Los Angeles Strategic Extraction and Restoration)." The program, according to reports, "involves Palantir-provided software that gathers data on criminal history and affiliations from sources like license plate readers and social media networks, and calculates a 'chronic offender score' for the individual."

Subsequent reporting confirmed that Palantir's spying and "predictive policing" technology is also being used by police and sheriff's departments in New York and Chicago and that the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC), run by the Department of Homeland Security, is using Palantir's "Gotham" operating system to run digital dragnets on a further 7.9 million people. Per the arrangement between the NCRIC and the 300 police departments it serves, any police department in the region could request data from Palantir but local law enforcement would never have to disclose the source of that information.

It's not just police in the US who are working with Palantir, however. Last week it was revealed that police in the UK are employing Palantir software in their "Project Nectar," an operation that aims to provide a "single, unified view" of data drawn from multiple sources and to use it to warn police when someone is "about to commit a criminal offence."

So, the next time you're stopped by police for a crime that you haven't committed yet, you'll know it's quite likely that Palantir software triggered the arrest!

AI Weapons

Here in the 21st century, a new breed of high-tech, cutting-edge, AI-pimping military-industrial contractors are rising up to displace the stodgy, reliable, suit-and-tie-wearing military-industrial contractors of yore.

Oh, don't get me wrong: the would-be kingpins of the new military-industrial complex are every bit as psychotic, deranged and bloodthirsty as their forebears. They just happen to also be more tech-savvy.

And, as it turns out, Palantir is among the high-tech companies seeking to displace the Raytheons, Boeings and Lockheed Martins of the world in the race to sell instruments of death and destruction to Uncle Sam.

Despite touting itself publicly as a company providing "software platforms" for big data analytics, Palantir is no stranger to the world of military contracting.

In "The Strange Story of Peter Thiel – Part Two: Buying Politicians is Easy," I told the story of how Palantir embedded its key staffers and consultants in the US Department of Defense (DOD) during Trump's first administration before winning an $800 million contract from the DOD—the largest single contract in company history—to provide "a comprehensive combat intelligence hardware and software suite for the US Army."

The blood money contracts have only continued to accrue since then.

In March of last year, Palantir won a $178.4 million contract to develop and produce ten "Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Nodes" (TITANs) for the US Army. They are described as AI-powered ground stations "used to connect Army units to high-altitude and space sensors, which in turn provide targeting data to the soldiers."

And in May of last year, Palantir landed a $480 million contract to develop a prototype targeting system for the Pentagon that "uses AI generated algorithms and memory learning capabilities to scan and identify enemy systems."

It's not just Washington that's interested in Palantir's AI weaponry, either. In April of last year, South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a memorandum of understanding with Palantir to develop "Unmanned Surface Vessels" (naval drones), which, they assert, "will be a game-changer in future naval warfare."

And, as lucrative as the high-tech, whizz-bang weapons industry has already been for Palantir, the future under the new Trump administration looks even brighter.

Last December, Palantir formed a consortium with fellow Thielverse company Anduril to (in the sickening words of their joint press release) "deliver the technological infrastructure, from the edge to the enterprise, that can enable our government and industry partners to transform America’s world-leading AI advancements into next-generation military and national security capabilities."

Naturally, Palantir and Anduril's advanced AI targeting systems and drone technologies have already been deployed in Ukraine and Gaza, helping fuel the mass killing taking place in two of the world's hottest war zones.

But don't worry, everyone! According to Palantir CEO (and Bilderberg Steering Committee member) Alex Karp, Palantir's aim in becoming a top military contractor is not to make money off the blood of the innocent. No, they're helping end the bloodshed and violence!

“Our goal as a company is to help the United States and its allies avoid war,” Karp told Fast Company last year. “The only way to do that is to project such overwhelming technological and strategic superiority that we scare the daylights out of our adversaries.”

Lest you think Karp's logic is dubious, consider that Palantir has reaffirmed its support for human rights and completely denies having anything to do with those bad AI targeting programs you've heard are being used to kill civilians in Gaza! So, as long as you believe that Palantir's billions are being made by selling humanitarian love drones and AI happiness systems to militaries around the world, then you can rest easy knowing that Karp and his crusaders for peace are keeping us all safe!

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.