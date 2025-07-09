The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

TomNearBoston
6h

So its official. The supposed counterweight to the satanic globalist cabal is an even more satanic globalist cabal.

Beast and Beast South. Great.

Redeemed Dissident
4h

Thank you for compiling & disseminating (truly disturbing, & a catalyst for choosing whatever alternatives remain). The (already weighty) evidence for Voluntaryism as the (IMO), interim relational governance mechanism (until the eternal governance of our Righteous Savior & LORD Jesus usurps all others) based on mutual consent, choice, the absence of coercion & the promotion of participatory, community-based initiatives on issues of concurrence & importance, the respect for & use of the free market and the preservation of the freedom of individuals to pursue their lives unfettered, unencumbered, unmanipulated & unhindered or unintimidated, etc., continues to prove its worth & appeal --- especially in light of the proffered, declared & imposed alternatives of varying flavors & dispositions, based on centralized compliance & control mechanisms which restrict & imprison those living under such systems. Could there be a clearer declaration of "governments" aligned against their citizens in the name of imagined & contrived fictitious & asinine objectives? Is this not the self-asserted, elitist, "would-be ruling class" pronouncing its solidarity in its intent to complete the biodigital panopticon for the complete and total enslavement (physical, psychological & spiritual) of otherwise free people? The insanity & debauchery of this is plain to see & yet the masses are either unaware, uninformed or complicit by their passivity & preoccupation with the material world, their blue screens, & their nihilistic pursuits & passions...is more evidence needed to convince others that while they've slept, their fate has been determined for them?

© 2025
