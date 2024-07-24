by Peter Imanuelsen

Bill Gates seems to be working hard to change what kind of foods we eat. I have previously reported how he has support projects to stop cows from farting. And this comes at no surprise, considering what it says in the UN Agenda 2030.

In fact, in Agenda 2030 (also called ”The New Agenda”) they literally say that we need to change what kind of foods we are eating in order to stop climate change etc.

”To reach the goals and the 2030 Agenda, the way we produce food – and the types of foods we eat – must change”.

So there you have it. It is no secret. This is why we are seeing such a big push to eat things such as fake meat, insects and now the new thing which is fake butter.

I wrote in extensive detail about Agenda 2030 and their goals in my previous article here:

You have heard about fake lab grown meat – But now the new thing is fake lab made butter.

And you can never guess who is supporting and promoting this? None other than Bill Gates…

The company is called Savor and is making butter out of thin air. They capture CO2 out of the air and then turn it into butter in their lab.

They use a thermochemical process to build fat molecules and making chains of carbon dioxide, hydrogen and oxygen. Sounds yummy!

You can see Bill Gates himself munching on this new chemically made butter here.

This is not margarine, and it is not butter. It is completely chemically made in a lab without dairy and without vegetable oils like margarine.

And all of this is supposed to stop climate change.

”The idea of switching to lab-made fats and oils may seem strange at first. But their potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint is immense...we get one step closer to achieving our climate goals” Bill Gates says.

Of course, this new lab made fat will not only be used to make butter. They plan on putting this stuff in ice cream and much more.

The things that the mainstream media won’t tell you is that it all leads back to Agenda 2030.

Bill Gates earlier donated a whopping $1.27 billion towards the ”Global Goals” outlined in the agenda. Make sure you read my article on that here – You won’t hear about it in the media because of course Bill Gates has donated hundreds of millions to them as well. You will only hear this from me.

