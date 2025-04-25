by Derrick Broze

Originally Published at The Last American Vagabond



As Palantir’s stock rises and their profile in the 2nd Trump administration is cemented, it’s becoming clear we are living in the Palantir World Order.

How does a company with CIA ties and two steering committee members of the secretive Bilderberg Group as founders end up in the White House?

This question should be on the minds of every free-thinking person regardless of political affiliation or lack thereof. The answer to this question cuts to the heart of understanding the future direction of the American experiment, and the impact it will have on the rest of the world.

Starting in 2019 I began warning that we were witnessing the creation of a Technocratic State, with Big Tech CEOs amassing exorbitant wealth and unfathomable data about the world. This collection of financial wealth and data has allowed these Technocrats to gain power equivalent to many nations, and beyond that of smaller nations. Palantir is a perfect example of the merging of corporate and state power.

Palantir was co-founded by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, long before they were made Steering Committee members of the secretive Bilderberg Group. Karp and Thiel launched Palantir with seed funding from the CIA’s venture capital firm In-Q-Tel. The CIA aimed to use Palantir to relaunch the controversial post-9/11 program known as Total Information Awareness. TIA would be shuttered after public outcry and concerns around surveillance. However, after Thiel and Karp began meeting with intelligence officials they helped Palantir to do privately what the government could not get permission from the American people to do publicly.

Over the last 120 days of the 2nd Trump administration it has become clear that Palantir is on the way to becoming the U.S. government’s new favorite Military Industrial Complex contractor of choice. A quick search reveals numerous headlines detailing the recent rapid rise of Palantir’s stock.

This should come as no surprise given the abundant contracts and projects Palantir is reportedly developing with the U.S. government. Here’s a brief look at the ways in which Palantir is becoming more deeply connected to the MIC.

The SpaceX-Palantir Golden Dome Over America

Last week Reuters reported that Elon Musks’ SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril Industries were the “frontrunners” to win a contract to build President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense shield. Trump has called for America to have a “dome” defense system similar to that of the Israeli’s “Iron Dome”. Anduril was founded by Trump donor Palmer Luckey with funding from Palantir CEO Peter Thiel.

Sources speaking to Reuters claimed that the 3 companies met with officials in the Trump administration and the Department of Defense in recent weeks to outline their plan to build and launch between 400 and 1,000 satellites to detect missiles and track their movements. This would be combined with 200 “attack satellites” with missiles and lasers to bring down enemy missiles.

Despite these sources telling Reuters that “the SpaceX group is not expected to be involved in the weaponization of satellites”, these plans for a “Golden Dome” would line up with SpaceX’s Starshield program, which TLAV previously reported poses a potential danger to privacy for people around the world.

In late 2024 Palantir, Anduril, SpaceX, and OpenAI announced a partnership on U.S. military contracts. The move was the latest effort by the Technocrats to replace the old guard of the Military Industrial Complex — companies like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing.

Palantir Helping Locate Immigrants for Trump Administration

Palantir is diving straight into the business of helping the Trump administration in their efforts to launch a mass deportation program. According to Palantir Slacks and other internal messages, the company is working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help them locate the physical location of people who are marked for deportation. The messages and relationship was first reported by 404 Media.

The leaked messages highlight how Palantir is working with ICE and local law enforcement to find people slated for deportation and to keep track of “the logistics of Trump’s mass deportation effort”. Palantir is also preparing for push back as the news of their involvement in the deportations reaches the public. 404 Media reports:

“The internal communications also show Palantir leadership preparing for a potential backlash from employees or outsiders, with them writing FAQs that can be sent to friends or family that start to ask about Palantir’s work with ICE.”

Akash Jain, the Chief Technology Officer of Palantir Technologies and President of Palantir USG, is quoted as saying that Palantir has “prototyped a new set of data integrations and workflows with ICE” and that the Trump admin’s focus on “leveraging data to drive enforcement operations” has “accelerated” Palantir’s relationship with ICE.

The leaks also highlight an internal Palantir wiki which detailed other components of the company’s relationship with ICE, including a “self-deportation tracking” project aimed at helping ICE better understand how many people voluntarily leave the US.

These new developments build on top of a $95 million dollar contract between Palantir and US Homeland Security Investigations.

Shortly after the Slack messages were leaked Drop Site News reported that ICE has recently awarded Palantir with a $30 million contract to develop a new software platform to expand surveillance and enforcement operations.

The two stories seem related with Drop Site News confirming more details of the ICE-Palantir partnership, including the creation of Immigration Lifecycle Operating System, or simply ImmigrationOS, an operating system that will apparently “streamline the entire immigration enforcement process—from identification to removal”. This use of Palantir’s technology is said to reduce time, labor, and resource costs.

ICE awarded the contract to Palantir without allowing bids from other competitors, arguing that the deal needed to be awarded quickly so a prototype could be ready by September 25.

In a letter from ICE justifying the lack of competitive bids and quick turnaround, the agency notes their existing close relationship with Palantir. “Palantir is the only source that can provide the required capabilities and prototype of ImmigrationOS without causing unacceptable delays,” the letter states.

Palantir Partners with the IRS

In early April it was reported that Palantir was working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to build a new “mega API” for accessing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records. The relationship between Palantir and DOGE was first reported by WIRED.

As WIRED notes, APIs are application programming interfaces which allow different applications to exchange data. It is speculated that the Palantir API could be used to move IRS data to a cloud for direct access.

The report states that Palantir and DOGE held a “hackathon” with “dozens of career IRS engineers” to collaborate on building a “single API layer above all IRS databases”. DOGE has discussed the possibility of an API project accessing all IRS data, including individual’s names, addresses, social security numbers, tax return history, and employer information.

A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department told WIRED that Palantir and DOGE have not signed a contract and “many vendors are being considered, Palantir being one of them.”

“Through this coalition, they will streamline IRS systems to create the most efficient service for the American taxpayer,” the spokesperson stated.

While Trump supporters may have previously been concerned that the Biden Administration planned to hire thousands more IRS employees — an agency which many Americans despite — it seems that under the 2nd Trump administration Palantir will help make the agency more “efficient” than ever. So much for abolishing the IRS.

To be fair, Trump has issued an Executive Order ostensibly aimed at limiting IRS audits of small business and middle class families. Either way, the revelation of a relationship between Palantir and the IRS should be troubling to all Americans.

Peter Thiel and Nuclear Energy

While not a Palantir project, Peter Thiel is also working with the U.S. government on enriching uranium. A Thiel-funded company known as General Matter is collaborating with the Department of Energy to create high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU). General Matter is aiming to become the first privately funded company to enrich uranium as part of an effort to power nuclear reactors.

In 2023 the DOE named General Matter to a 70-member HALEU consortium. The Economist noted that General Matter was one of four companies to win a $2.7 billion contract in 2024 to supply HALEU for the US government.

Earlier this month, Thiel’s Founders Fund helped raise $50 million for General Matter.

Thiel and General Matter have said their efforts will allow the US to reduce dependence on Russia for uranium products and compete with China in artificial intelligence.

Overhauling the U.S. Government’s Payments System

Another non-Palantir but Thiel-connected venture relates to Ramp, a financial company which uses artificial intelligence software for businesses to analyze spending. ProPublica has reported on four private meetings between Ramp executives and Trump’s appointees at the General Services Administration, the federal agency focused on federal contracts.

According to ProPublica, the GSA is looking to partner with Ramp on the U.S. government’s $700 billion internal expense card program, known as SmartPay. Sources told ProPublica that Trump officials at GSA are seeking to have Ramp lead a charge card pilot program worth up to $25 million.



Ramp is deeply tied to the Thiel-verse. The company was supported by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund in seven separate funding rounds. Thiel has said there is “no one better positioned” to build products at the intersection of AI and finance.

Other investors into Ramp include Keith Rabois of Khosla Ventures; Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; and 8VC, a venture capital firm founded by Joe Lonsdale, a co-founder of Palantir with Peter Thiel and Alex Karp.

Rabois and Lonsdale are also part of the so-called PayPal Mafia, a name given to the founders of PayPal who later founded numerous tech companies, including Tesla, LinkedIn, Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, YouTube, and Yelp.



Meanwhile, Rabois’ husband is Jacob Helberg, Trump’s nominee for undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment. Helberg is also a senior adviser to Palantir and senior advisor to Alex Karp, current CEO of Palantir. During Trump’s 2024 campaign Helberg raised more than $1 million for the reelection effort.

Blind Support for Israel

Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Palantir are unrelenting advocates for the Zionist movement. In November 2023, Palantir released a letter to shareholders making it clear they completely support Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people.

“We are one of a few companies in the world to stand up and announce our support for Israel, which remains steadfast,” Karp wrote in the letter. “Palantir stands with Israel.”

Thiel has also made it clear he will not interfere in Israel’s crimes and has no qualms supplying technology which leads to civilian deaths. First, in January 2024 Palantir announced that it had signed a “strategic partnership” with the Israeli Defense Ministry to supply technology for the genocide.

In May 2024, protesters accused Thiel of complicity in ‘genocide’, blocking his vehicles for over an hour while he was speaking at the Cambridge Union. Over two hundred students gathered outside the Cambridge Union attempting to “drown out” Thiel’s talk.

When Thiel was directly questioned about his support of Israel and their use of AI technology to murder humans, he gave a rambling non-answer.

“Look again . . . I’m not . . . I’m not . . . you know, you know . . . with . . . without, without going into all the . . . you know I’m not on top of all the details of what’s going on in Israel, because my bias is to defer to Israel. It’s not for us to to second-guess every, everything. And I believe that broadly the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do, and that they’re broadly in the right and that’s, that’s sort of the perspective I come back to.” When Thiel was asked about #Palantir using its artificial intelligence to help the IDF commit genocide: https://t.co/UCnXCNIu4h pic.twitter.com/BhPh9LVBca — The Last American Vagabond (@TLAVagabond) February 10, 2025

Thiel and Karp’s enthusiasm for the Israeli genocide perfectly align with the fact that Trump’s 2nd cabinet is stacked with former and current associates of Thiel’s who also share this zeal for Zionism and Technocracy.

The DOGE-Thiel Connection

As noted above, Palantir and DOGE are beginning to partner on various projects. This isn’t shocking given Thiel and Musk’s history at PayPal and close financial relationship over the years. However, what less Americans understand are the deep ties between Peter Thiel and the 2nd Trump administration.

As Trump began naming his nominees I reported that at least 10 people in influential positions were directly related to Palantir, Peter Thiel, and his foundations.

This includes Vice President J.D. Vance; Elon Musk, head of DOGE; David Sacks, AI and Crypto Czar; U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Ken Howery, US Ambassador to Denmark; the aforementioned Jacob Helberg; and Michael Kratsios as a science adviser and director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Since the release of my initial report we have learned more details connecting officials within Trump’s cabinet to Peter Thiel and Palantir. This includes within Elon Musk’s DOGE.

In late February, the New York Times began revealing names of DOGE employees. That report mentions a man named Akash Bobba as one of the young coders working with Musk. Bobba formerly interned with Palantir. Business Insider also reported on a DOGE employee working at NASA.

Business Insider revealed that 26-year old Riley Sennott was listed as a “senior advisor” in an internal NASA directory. Business Insider was also able to access Sennott’s public Google Calendar which included several meetings with Thiel associates. A March 2024 meeting showed a Zoom call with Founders Fund. The calendar also highlighted a May “recruiter call” with Palantir, and an April meeting titled “Anduril Opportunity Chat.” The calendar also showed 2024 meetings with Thrive Capital, the VC firm run by Jared Kushner’s brother and funded by Peter Thiel.

Shortly after this, Bloomberg continued the revelations on the connections between Peter Thiel and Trump’s admin. Much of this was covered in my previous report, but Bloomberg does identify a few additional Thiel acolytes. These include:

– Anthony Jancso, former Palantir employee now at DOGE

– Clark Minor, a former software engineer at Palantir and now serving as Chief Information Officer at HHS

– Colin Carroll, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, formerly of Anduril

– George Cooper, recruiter for DOGE, formerly at Palantir

– Gregory Barbaccia, Chief Information Officer at the Office of Management and Budget, formerly Palantir

– Luke Farritor, recruiter for DOGE, former Thiel Fellow

– Patrick Witt, chief of staff, DOD’s office of strategic capital, received political donations from Thiel

-Ryan Wunderly, working with DOGE in Treasury Department, formerly Anduril

This means the total number of Thiel acolytes working within Trump’s cabinet and DOGE is at least 18 people.

At the Brink of the Palantir World Order

Let’s circle back to my original question:

How does a company with CIA ties and two steering committee members of the secretive Bilderberg Group as founders end up in the White House?

This is no small curiosity. We are witnessing the MAGA movement — which largely believes it is the “resistance” to the “globalist elite” — capitulate and make excuses as Trump stacks his cabinet with members and attendees of the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum, and the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program. The Bilderberg attendees who meet in secret every May are the representatives of the true ruling class.

