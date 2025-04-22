by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church since 2013, has passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. As a supporter of LGBTQ+, unchecked replacement migration, and the “climate change” hoax, his positions aligned more with the Church of Satan than any traditional Catholic values.

Archbishop Carlo Viganò issued a horrifying warning that Pope Francis abused his moral authority in order to destroy Western society, and was an ardent collaborator of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset scheme:

Pope Francis had Viganò excommunicated in July 2024 for schism, and here is the good Archbishop’s X post du jour condemning this reality-inverting “anti-pope:”

Pope Francis was also a vehement advocate of a kind of weaponized illegal migration that would rapidly erode and replace Western society en route to the Agenda 2030 global depopulation and control dystopia:

The Pope is Appalled there are Discussions About Closing the US Border - He Says we Need to Open the Doors to Illegal Aliens “The solution is migration. To open the doors to migration…. For an immigration policy to be good, it must have four things: 1. The illegal alien must be recieved 2. The illegal alien must be assisted 3. The illegal alien must be promoted 4. The illegal alien must be integrated https://rumble.com/v4wsfw3-the-pope-is-appalled-there-are-discussions-about-closing-the-us-border.html

Pope Francis fully embraced the globalist bioterror COVID scamdemic:

In a January 2021 television interview, Pope Francis boldly proclaimed, “I believe that, ethically, everyone has to get the vaccine.” Speaking of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine,” he claimed it was, “an ethical option because it concerns your life but also that of others.” He explicitly referred to the DEATHVAX™ as “an act of love” and refusing to get vaccinated as, “suicidal.”

Talk about antichrist-like reality inversion.

In terms of LGBTQ+, Pope Francis’ response to gay priests was telling: "If they accept the Lord and have goodwill, who am I to judge them? They shouldn't be marginalized. The tendency [same-sex attraction] is not the problem... they're our brothers."

Basically, Pope Francis hit all of the major technocratic (technocommunist) eugenicist talking points, with particular emphasis on perhaps the most egregious Club of Rome peaceful culling scam known as “climate change;” to wit:

Let us hope against hope that the cardinals who choose Francis' successor will not be stupid, and select a righteous pope that is steeped in traditional Catholicism; in other words, this new Bishop of Rome will, unlike his predecessor, have no choice but to go against all of these globalist agendas whose aims are in no small part to eradicate all religious values along with their practitioners.

Do NOT comply.

