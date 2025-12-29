The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Just sent to the intensely ignorant, disrespectful media relations dept at the NC Dept of Health & Human Services...

Dear NC DHHS Staff:

One of my closest friends died from Guillain Barre Syndrome that she contracted after a flu shot (6% mortality).  It took three years to kill her - and it was an awful thing. 

When the nightmare started, her doctors could not diagnose her for weeks, because none of them even knew about vaccine injury or GBS. A naturopathic health practitioner finally connected the dots.

She won her case in Vaccine Court, but died anyway.  The stress of those first two years with no money to pay for expensive treatments like interferon that could have saved her but no hospital would prescribe it without insurance...  Her $395,000 Vaccine Court settlement took two attorneys to achieve, and was too little too late.

I fault state and federal public health departments everywhere for covering up all of the vaccine injury and death that has occurred and is occuring right now.  

It is time to change.  Vaccines are now solidly, statistically proven to be responsible for:

- Autism

- SIDS

- GBS

And much more carnage and death. To begin to understand where this heinous practice comes from, read:  The Poison Needle by Eleanor McBean (1957) attached as a pdf.  

Do we really have to mimic what milkmaids in the 1700's used to do to get rid of bacterial zit outbreaks on their skin?  Really?

Please tell me what the DHHS is doing to remove vaccination from North Carolina, because of the intense public health risks it causes?

Regards,

G

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Couchpotato's avatar
Couchpotato
4h

There is no such thing as a " Flu " Virus. Drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/ People get sick from all of the poison in the food, water and air.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture