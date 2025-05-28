The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6m

Four years ago I was talking to someone about this Central Banker fight we're in... The person had almost no education and a very rough life, but he summed up everything I was saying with one sentence: "They are taking it all."

This morning, I watched a 2019 (on events in 2018) breakfast documentary about the situation in S. Africa called "The Farmers." It took 20 years (1991 - 2001) for the black South Africans to get organized enough, to start a legal reversal to inflict the terror the white South Africans inflicted on them - back onto the remaining white South Africans. The wealthy South African's who weren't dependent on the land left when apartheid fell. They are long gone.

My math from Wikipedia: To remove the whites and light skinned folks remaining in South Africa, we're talking 13 million people. Can/Will the anglophone African countries, New Zealand, Australia, etc. absorb them? Repatriation to New Zealand back in the 1990's was $300,000 US (my Mom checked it out on a visit there) and apparently, it is still the same today. Or you can sit in a refugee camp on an island with the middle easterners trying to get into Australia...

But what was the most interesting to me was the history of corporate colonization (Dutch BOC), indentured servitude creating pioneers (voortrekkers) trying to get away from oppressive government/corporate owners, theft or swindling indigenous lands, and on and on. It was like hearing the history of the USA - started by the East India Company.

So, was all this mess predictable/planned down the ages - and orchestrated to be what it is today? Always, behind every evil social scenario, there's a corporation and a global financial elite family owning it... and pulling the strings. Remember, when you are richer than God, you can hang out and plan how others beneath you are going to live... or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture