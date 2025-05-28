by Tyler Durden

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book “Deep State” and the recent best-selling book called “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death,” is warning people to pay attention to the genocide of white farmers in South Africa.

What is happening there is something the Deep State wants to take global in their tyrannical takeover of all life and property on Earth.

Newman, who once lived in South Africa, warns, “What’s happening down there to them is a microcosm, and that’s what they have planned for you, your country, your family and what’s left of the Christian West..."

"What I have documented (in 2012) very clearly and very unambiguously is this racist, murderous, communist program taking place in South Africa was backed by the highest levels of Deep State power. This includes the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the US State Department, including their allies and partners in Great Britian, and they all knew the Soviet Union was behind this and other communist governments were behind this. This is a monstrosity piled on a monstrosity and, again, what they are doing to the Afrikaners (white farmers) now, they plan to do to you as soon as they get the opportunity. Instead of amalgamating all these nations under a South African government, they want to amalgamate all these nations under a one world system. Barack Obama has said over and over again that he was inspired to get into politics because of what they were doing in South Africa. This all comes together here–and you are next. That’s why it’s important to watch what is happening in South Africa.”

What are the tools the Deep State uses to gain total control? Look no further than the new global UN pandemic treaty and the huge push for climate change laws to give control to a few people at the top.

Let’s start with the recently passed UN pandemic treaty, which President Trump cancelled for America. Newman says,

“They have a clause about ‘misinformation,’ which means you can’t speak out or ask questions about what injections they demand you and your children take. It’s got digital infrastructure . . . . So, they will track everything, which will pave the way for international vaccine passports. . . . It gives exemptions (to drug makers) and fast tracks the same outrageous process that we have seen before in emergency use authorization (EUA). That is whatever crazy concoction they come up with and then tell us all what we need. It is everything that was wrong with Covid on steroids enshrined into international law.”

The Climate Change hoax is equally disturbing.

Newman says, “It’s not just our wealth that they are taking. They are taking from us our ability to produce wealth..."

" This dawned on me in Paris. I was at the climate summit there around 2015. You had Barack Obama pledging to slash American CO2 emissions by a third over the next decade. This is essentially chopping American economic activity down. Meanwhile, the Communist Chinese were pledging they were going to keep increasing their CO2 emissions. To their credit, they absolutely lived up to that. . .. So, what happened was as we were shutting down our power plants and stopping energy production in this country . . . ...this was making manufacturing and business uncompetitive if you were operating in a global market. You could not continue doing business in the United States with energy prices skyrocketing while energy prices in China were stable or going down. They hollowed out our productive capacity and moved it over to Communist China under the scam of ‘Saving the Climate’. . .. That’s what is going on here, and Trump got us out of this whole thing. You cannot overstate the significance of this.”

Newman fears America is much closer to a violent takeover attempt by the Deep State. Newman says,

“The Leftists, the totalitarians, the people that want to do to us what they are doing to the South Africans right now want a civil war in this country. A lot of people on our side don’t see this... They don’t realize very dangerous forces are being unleashed across our country. They are preparing for an uprising, a violent revolution and violence in the streets. They are deliberately trying to do this. ... We just saw this guy shooting a couple of embassy workers, and I think this is just the beginning for what they are preparing. They brought in special operators from Communist China. They brought in intelligence assets and gangsters from Venezuela and Cuba. They are preparing to stir up domestic conflict that we have never seen before... ...I think we are in very grave danger as a nation, and I don’t say this to scare anybody. The Lord does not give us the spirit of fear. I say this so we can understand it and prepare better for it and, hopefully, prevent it. . .. Sun Tzu, the Chinese military expert, said, ‘If you know yourself and you know your enemy, you are going to win every battle.’ We have to have a good understanding of the enemy, or we are not going to win.”

There is much more in the 50-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with hard-hitting journalist Alex Newman, founder of LibertySentinel.org and author of the runaway best-selling book called “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death,” for 5.24.25.

Newman’s website is called LibertySentinel.org. There is lots of free information and articles.

To order Newman’s recent best-selling book called “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death,” click here.

For a copy of Alex Newman’s popular book “Deep State,” click here.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.