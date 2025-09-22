by Greg Reese

Hydrogen bonding is what makes water very unique. It is the force of attraction between the partially positive hydrogen atom of one water molecule and the partially negative oxygen atom of another. When it’s within the temperature range of liquid water, the bonds are constantly breaking and reforming. As it freezes, each water molecule forms four hydrogen bonds and a crystalline structure is created that is less dense than liquid, allowing it the ability to float and insulate the liquid water beneath it. And when heated into vapor, there are no hydrogen bonds, until it begins to cool, and the hydrogen bonds return it to a liquid state.

And we have recently discovered a fourth state of water which is a jelly like substance. The human body is about seventy percent water, and most of that water is in this gel state. Dr. Pollack's research shows that this fourth state water holds a net negative charge, which creates a propulsion system that moves liquid water through the body.

Water can create up to 400 atmospheres of pressure in germinating seeds, which gives them the strength to break through pavement and volcanic rock.

Water can rise up through stems, of the highest trees.

Water makes life possible, and there is still so much more to know about water.

Born in 1885 Austria, young Victor Schauberger realized that the spinning whirls he saw in mountain streams were a basic form of nature, and he began imitating this movement. He discovered that the water in rivers naturally flows in both directions, and so fish only occasionally swim against the stream. He observed how rivers wind forward in spiral patterns, creating turbulence that chews up stones and extracts their minerals. And where the turbulence subsides, sediment settles into fords. Schauberger called this, a river generator.

He invented logging flumes that could transport entire tree trunks using cold water vortices, and developed machines to structure and purify water.

Using the Kudu antelope horn as a model, he developed spiral pipes that create internal vortices to revitalize the water as it passes through.

He referred to conventional explosion technology as a "technology of death," because they work against the cooling, inward-spiraling motions, and implosions, that he observed in healthy natural systems.

In 1958, Schauberger was building a device that would constantly fuel an aircraft by somehow converting the natural elements of the air it was flying through. Along with his son, Walter, Victor traveled to Texas to meet with American businessmen interested in his work. There were problems, but for some reason, Victor Schauberger signed a contract transferring the rights to all of his ideas over to the Americans. And about a week later, he died.

Victor Schauberger was one of the first modern scientists to understand the structure of water. Decades later, it was shown to be true in the photographic evidence collected by Dr. Masaru Emoto.

Emoto first published his findings in 2008. Water samples were exposed to different types of music, words and phrases, and emotions. These water samples were then flash frozen and photographed to show the crystallization. Positive words and pleasant music appeared to have somehow structured the water into a symmetrical hexagonal crystal, whereas negative words and chaotic music appeared to have a destructive effect on the water’s structure. The words, "love and gratitude," were found to have the most positive effect.

In the 2006 Russian documentary, Вода, also known as, the Great Mystery of Water, Russian scientists explore the mysteries of water and how it holds memory. Experiments show that water creates an imprint of every outside influence it comes into close proximity with. It not only reflects this information, it records it. And when water molecules join together into clusters, that recorded information is shared and retained in the cluster even as individual molecules come and go. Experiments even suggest that water can transmit information between separate containers, and that the successful remote communication observed between people ten thousand miles apart, is potentially made possible because of our body’s water.

The structure of water seems to be most important, and it can be altered by light, electricity, and emotions. Fish exposed to magnetically structured water grew bigger in size and developed stronger resistance to disease. Plants grown with structured water show increased growth, faster ripening, and higher nutritional content. Blood microscopy experiments show structured water improves red blood cell separation and oxygenation within minutes.

According to the ancients, the spinal column contains channels that act as a bridge into the higher dimensions. These channels are called nadis. In yogic theory, Kundalini is a primal energy resting at the base of the spine in the sacrum, and through the three nadis, Ida, Pingala, and Sushumna, the Kundalini energy can rise upward with the breath and into the "cave of Brahma," allowing the person access to higher realms of experience and creativity.

And we are learning that this ancient knowledge may be very accurate.

Life originates in water, all embryos begin development in water, including humans. After conception, our body’s embryo was enclosed, nourished, and protected by amniotic fluid, which is about ninety-eight percent water. During the neurulation process, as the brain forms, Cerebrospinal Fluid is born out of the amniotic fluid.

Cerebrospinal Fluid, or CSF, is a crystal clear water that suspends and surrounds the entire brain and the outside of the spinal cord all the way down to the sacrum. The brain itself weighs about 1500 grams, but when suspended in CSF, it only weighs about 50. The body produces up to 600ml of this CSF each day, replenishing the 150ml needed about three to four times a day. Our central nervous system was born in water, and has been submerged in water ever since.

CSF is ninety-nine percent water, with the remaining one percent composed of the unique blend of electrolytes, nutrients, and proteins needed for the proliferation of neural stem cells. This clear liquid water is responsible for transporting nutrients and hormones, regulating circadian rhythms, appetite, and cell migration, and protecting the entire central nervous system in a pressurized column of ninety-nine percent pure water.

There are cavities in the human brain known as ventricles. These ventricles are filled with CSF. The third ventricle is in the center, at the same location as the ancient third eye. Within the third ventricle is the pituitary gland in the front, the pineal gland in the back, and the thalamus and hypothalamus along the sides, and it is filled entirely with cerebrospinal fluid. The ancient yogic traditions called this the "Cave of Brahma," and the Daoists called it the "Crystal Palace."

Melatonin and DMT are found in CSF. Melatonin regulates sleep-wake cycles, but there is no known reason as to why DMT is being produced within, and surrounding the entire Central Nervous System. DMT is also found in plants and used in shamanic rituals wherein people have mystical experiences, and some believe they are accessing other dimensions.

Cerebrospinal Fluid can act as a receiver and transmitter of energy, vibrations, and information. This water records our repeated thoughts and emotions, and vibrates a signal that is being broadcast to those around us. And according to experiments, broadcast for up to ten thousand miles.

According to Dr. Randolph Stone, the "soul swims in CSF." Martin Marzullo said that the CSF is the vehicle for Kundalini energy, Dr. Mauro Zappaterra agrees, he says that the Kundalini awakening described thousands of years ago is occurring through the CSF.

Ancient yogic texts describe Kundalini as the energy of consciousness, which appears in the human embryo during development. And much of this energy remains in the sacrum, waiting to be awakened, and brought up through the spine and into the Cave of Brahma, by conscious deep breathing, or Pranayama. According to these teachings, the process is cumulative. Like grains of sand slowly filling a bucket, even a moderate breathing practice will eventually achieve the goal.

At the base of the spine in the sacrum, which means, "sacred" in Latin, the spinal cord terminates into a filament known as the Filum Terminale. Like the nadis written about so long ago, a thread, swimming in the CSF.

Today’s science confirms that the most efficient way of moving the CSF is with deep breathing. MRI images show CSF flowing upwards into the third ventricle during a deep inhalation, where it predominantly stays, because an exhalation leads to downward flow in only the mid and lower spinal areas. Meaning that the collection of CSF in the third ventricle through the process of deep breathing is cumulative, just like the ancients said. So what is deep breathing?

Shallow breathing tends to be the default way we breath. It happens automatically, under the control of the involuntary nervous system, and brings fresh air only into the upper regions of the lungs. Deep breathing, also known as diaphragmatic breathing, yogic breathing, and belly breathing, is done by contracting and moving the diaphragm muscle downward, which draws fresh air deep into lungs. The oxygen then passes through the entire alveoli system, oxygenating the blood in the most efficient way possible, and the Cerebrospinal Fluid is drawn up into the third ventricle. With the breath, we can gain conscious control over the involuntary nervous system.

And if we focus our full attention on the breath as we practice deep breathing, then we will be meditating. Meditation is the sustained state of one-pointed mind, when practiced long enough, one can reach a superconscious state. This has been measured with modern equipment. Experiments have shown that group meditation can lower violent crime.

Since the CSF is a primary form of communication for the Central Nervous System, which is the core foundation of the human body, then the intentional circulation of this crystal clear water appears to be the chemical romance that unites the heart and mind together in harmony.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.