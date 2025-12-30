The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

3h

Dear Embassy Staffs: (46 Contact e-mails; nobody has asked to be removed yet...:))

WATCH: The 60 Minutes CECOT Segment

https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/watch-the-60-minutes-cecot-segment?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#media-9037548b-21ff-408f-920b-df96ea06cdc1

Please see the note below. This broadcast was censored in the USA... 

Massive UN human rights violations... so just remember, the UN is a joke too.  And Trump supports all this torture of people who are not proven to be gang members or criminals.

What is even more tragic that the broadcast does not mention, is the FACT that the US CIA is heavily involved, or even originators, of much of the global drug and human trafficking that exists today. (See the work of murdered journalist Gary Webb and authors like: James Mills, Michael Levine, Kevin Buckley, Antonio Mendez, Dan Russell, and many more).

So, the US government's private intelligence arm (17 agencies), creates a climate that fosters the creation of drug/human trafficking gangs, and then gets to watch while the host countries are destabilized to the point of mass emigration - legal or otherwise... into the USA to depress US wages for TransNational Corporations and others. 

This just one of many massive betrayals by the US fed and state governments, that US citizens/taxpayers are enduring today.

Best,

