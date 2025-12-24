The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Fritz Freud
3h

I doubt it that you ever trained Kung Fu.

I do.

Hung Gar under Sifu Lam.

Wing Chun under Sifu Leo Au Yeung.

It takes a lifetime of integrity Intelligence and commitment to just half master Kung Fu.

It takes even more to understand Kung Fu.

Because Kung Fu is a spiritual way of making oneself a better person.

Kung Fu is essentially ZEN.

We don't really train to fight like Karate or UFC... we train so that we don't need to fight.

And this is a contradiction that most people in the western world can't fathom.

But is it really a contradiction?

Those who need to fight have a limited self respect... conviction... self awareness.

They constantly need to re define themselves by beating others.

But they only and always beat weaker ones with the same limitations as they have.

They think they show strength but they only show weakness.

Sustainable happiness is only achievable when you win the battle with yourself.

Mastering oneself means cultivating the self-discipline to keep pushing through obstacles is key to winning... and one understands that the only battle worth winning is the one with yourself.

Kung Fu and ZEN also gives one the benefit of "Honestly Expressing Yourself".

To all you Idiots that worship AI... like the Devil worships your soul... by by... you be dead soon and I won't shed a tear for you.

As for the Robots... I deal with them after they killed you.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/this-christmas-ai-will-bankrupt-the

