Watch: Peek inside the now-shuttered EPA Museum that closed because it cost $4mil to build, $600k annually to operate & received less than 2000 visitors
Climate Depot's Marc Morano: "The now-defunct EPA Museum evokes memories of an old East German government propaganda effort
The EPA needs to be closed. Under it's purview, the US Superfund Site Program went from 800+ Superfund toxic dump sites to 13,670 by 2017 with first-term Pres.
Trump's EPA.gov website was bragging about how 17 Superfund sites were being cleaned up cooperatively with industry. I kid you not. They actually thought cleaning up 17 sites out of 13,670 total sites was good. EPA.gov was completely misleading and did not list the actual current number of sites (I had to pest them for it repeatedly) for perspective.
I also filed a complaint against the USAF for toxic geoengineering on the epa.gov main complaint filing e-form (very tough to find). The response I got was literally a screen that said, "Do Not Contact The EPA About This Issue Again." Top US military defense contractor Booze Allen Hamilton (now just Booze Allen) was the contractor managing epa.gov's public interface at the time. Why would a military contractor manage the public interface for a domestic agency?
And at the time, BAH also ran "The Mission Data Repository." The MDR is a 2 mile long data center complex in Bluffdale UT that houses The Prism system. Remember the movie Snowden? The PRISM system is the massive digital vacuum cleaner that performs 100% surveillance on every digital or telecomm system in the USA. I think it's name has been changed again if you go looking for details.
I wondered if BAH was keeping track of environmentalists by holding the EPA.gov public interface contract.
It's closing is great news. Who is responsible for its opening? (other than taxpayers...)
Onward, Christian soldiers!