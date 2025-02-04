Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Jordan Conradson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview that he hasn’t even seen half of the nearly $200 billion in foreign aid that the United States has sent to Ukraine since war broke out with Russia.

According to Ukraineoversight.gov,

As of September 30, 2024, the U.S. Ukraine response funding totals nearly $183 billion, with $130.1 billion obligated and $86.7 billion disbursed. Congress appropriated $174.2 billion through the five Ukraine supplemental appropriation acts enacted FY 2022 through FY 2024, of which $163.6 billion was allocated for OAR and the Ukraine response. Additional funds of $18.2 billion were allocated from annual agency appropriations and $1.1 billion was allocated from other supplemental appropriation acts.

However, Zelensky says, “We received just over 75 [billion dollars].”

He accounts for this in the “70-something billion-worth of” weapons.

“But when they say that Ukraine, during the war, received 200 billion to support the army, etc., this is not true. I don’t know where all this money is,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Biden only provided $770 to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires after sending billions more to the black hole of money in Ukraine.

