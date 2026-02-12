The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
2h

Until there are arrests, prosecutions, and capital punishment, there is no rule of law. There hasn't been for over 5 decades. For those still twirling around like ballerinas, you've been living a lie and in the matrix since birth

Reply
Share
BumbleBee's avatar
BumbleBee
36m

Didn’t Trump give Blondie her current position as payment, so she would keep her mouth shut about what he was doing with her on Epstein Island? So of course she now has to protect him and do whatever she can to cover the whole thing up.

That might explain a lot…..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture