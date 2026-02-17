Was Jeffrey Epstein an Israeli Spy? Oh yeah, Baby!

by 🐺The Wise Wolf

While everyone focused on the sex trafficking aspect of Epstein’s story, almost nobody knows that Epstein, Elon Musk’s BFF Peter Thiel, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak started a company that monitors Americans through their smartphones and delivers all that data directly to Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service. Yep. This story just gets more f*cked up the deeper I dig. The company is called Carbyne. It monitors 911 emergency calls in American cities right now. It’s staffed almost entirely by former Unit 8200 operatives (Israel’s NSA). When you call 911 in certain cities, it turns on your phone camera, pulls your GPS coordinates, runs you through government databases. Former Israeli military intelligence officers can watch you through your phone while you’re calling for help. They started this company in 2015. After Epstein’s conviction for sex trafficking. A convicted pedophile, a surveillance billionaire, and a former Prime Minister of Israel decided to go into business together monitoring American emergency calls. And nobody in the media will talk about it. If this article doesn’t piss you off, I don’t know what could. — The Wise Wolf

Three million pages of court documents dropped last month. They’ve been sitting in public databases for four weeks. Anyone can read them. CNN spent six hours yesterday analyzing Trump’s tie.

Here’s what those files show. A math teacher who can’t do math gets hired at Manhattan’s most elite prep school because he has “connections” to Israeli intelligence. He becomes a billionaire with one client. Wires a mansion with cameras in every bedroom. Every American billionaire shows up. They all get recorded. The files show 800 billion dollars worth of compromised power.

When it finally breaks, he ‘dies in prison’ under circumstances that look like murder. Only his partner goes to jail. Everyone else keeps their jobs running your social media, your news, your emergency call systems.

So yeah.

Was Epstein a Mossad spy sent to blackmail American billionaires into setting up Mossad surveillance against our entre freaking country? Let me show you why the answer is yes

The Math Teacher Who Couldn’t Do Math

Jeffrey Epstein gets hired to teach calculus at the Dalton School in 1974. Zero credentials. No college degree. Can’t actually do advanced math according to people who worked with him.

The headmaster hires him anyway. Says Epstein has “connections.”

The headmaster is Donald Barr. Father of William Barr. The same William Barr who’s running the Justice Department when Epstein “kills himself” in federal custody while the cameras malfunction and the guards simultaneously fall asleep and the medical examiner says it looks more like strangulation.

Small world!

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe testified under oath that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were already working for Mossad in the 1980s. Not after Epstein mysteriously became a billionaire. While he was teaching math wrong to rich kids.

Epstein’s handler was Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father. Confirmed Mossad asset. When Maxwell died in 1991 (fell off his yacht, very unfortunate), the Prime Minister of Israel gave his eulogy. Six serving Mossad chiefs showed up for the funeral in Jerusalem.

That’s not a funeral for a newspaper guy. That’s a state funeral for a spy.

The operation was simple. Buy properties. Wire every room for surveillance. Get powerful Americans on camera doing things they shouldn’t. File it away. Classic honeypot operation updated for the video age.

FBI documents say Epstein was “trained as a spy” under Ehud Barak (remember this name, he shows up later running from cameras). The same documents claim that after phone calls between Epstein and his lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Mossad would call Dershowitz directly.

Epstein’s lawyer was reporting to Israeli intelligence about his client’s legal strategy. That’s not attorney-client privilege. That’s an intelligence relay with a Harvard law degree.

The Plea Deal That Explained Everything

Epstein gets caught. The evidence is overwhelming. Should be 20 years minimum.

US Attorney Alexander Acosta gives him 13 months in county jail with work release six days a week. Epstein leaves every morning at 8am, comes back at 8pm. Spends weekends at home.

For sex trafficking minors!

Years later someone asks Acosta why he gave Epstein the sweetheart deal. Acosta says he was told to back off because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”

Belonged to intelligence. Not “has good lawyers.” Not “politically connected.” Belonged to intelligence. Like an asset. Like property.

And everyone in the room just nods and moves on to discuss Acosta’s qualifications for Labor Secretary because apparently federal prosecutors admitting they give sex traffickers a pass for intelligence reasons is perfectly normal now.

The Guy Who Appears 2,000 Times

Peter Thiel shows up in the Epstein files 2,000 times. Not 20. Two thousand. Either the world’s most dedicated pen pal or something else was happening.

Thiel founded Palantir. Named it after the evil seeing-stone in Lord of the Rings that makes people insane (actual inspiration). The CIA gave him 2 million to start it through their venture capital fund In-Q-Tel. (Yes, the CIA has a venture capital fund. It’s exactly what it sounds like.)

Palantir provides AI targeting systems to Israel. They’re called Lavender and The Gospel. When you’re building killer robots you name them after Bible stuff apparently. Great marketing.

The systems analyze surveillance data and decide who dies. After October 7th they generated 37,000 targets in a few weeks. Teachers. Journalists. Kids. The CEO said they cut target identification from six hours to three minutes. “All about efficiency.” Like he’s describing DoorDash, not an automated death list.

Someone asked Thiel about Gaza once. He said “I always defer to Israel.” Not “it’s complicated.” Just defers to Israel on everything. No independent thought whatsoever.

The surveillance billionaire who appears 2,000 times in files of a Mossad operative now helps Elon Musk fire 50,000 federal workers. The ones who might investigate.

Synergy!

Elon Definitely Never Went (The Emails Say Otherwise)

Elon Musk emails Jeffrey Epstein asking which night on the island has the “wildest party.” The emails show helicopter logistics being coordinated.

For years Musk tweets “I REFUSED” in all caps. When someone denies something in all caps unprompted they’re usually lying. Professional tell.

The emails prove he lied. He’s also in a 2015 photo at Epstein’s surveillance house having dinner. Sitting next to Mark Zuckerberg. Seven years after the conviction.

Zuckerberg controls Facebook and Instagram. Three billion people get news through his platforms. Same year as that dinner he testified to Congress about protecting users from predators.

“We take this very seriously,” he told them under oath.

Then went to dinner at the sex offender’s surveillance house.

Protecting users. Very serious.

The Billionaire Club Nobody Mentions

Les Wexner and Charles Bronfman start the Mega Group. Twenty of America’s richest Jewish businessmen meeting twice a year. Wall Street Journal calls it philanthropy. Israeli intelligence sources call it a vehicle for influence operations. Former NSA counterintelligence officer calls it an espionage tool.

Members include Steven Spielberg. E.T. Spielberg. In a secret club that intelligence sources describe as an espionage tool. Bet they talked about movies though.

Same year, Wexner gives Epstein power of attorney over his entire fortune. A billionaire hands complete control of his money to a guy with no degree, no credentials, and exactly one client (Wexner himself).

Also gives him a 77 million dollar Manhattan townhouse. Just gives it to him. The house has cameras in every room. Industrial surveillance equipment recording 24/7. Former employees testified about it under oath. Victims testified about it under oath.

If you’re running a blackmail operation, that’s what you build. If you value privacy you build a panic room, not East Germany.

This week the files unredacted Wexner’s name. He’s listed as co-conspirator with Ghislaine Maxwell. Congressman Massie says DOJ is hiding four other names. They have the evidence. Just not sharing.

When Billionaires Call Pedophiles for Help

Bob Kraft owns the Patriots. Gets arrested in 2019 for soliciting prostitution. Calls Jeffrey Epstein for crisis management advice.

Think about that. Billionaire gets busted buying sex and his first call is to a convicted sex trafficker for PR help. Like getting a DUI and calling your friend in prison for vehicular manslaughter to ask about sentencing.

Why would you call him unless he had leverage?

Josh Harris owns the 76ers and Commanders. In 2014 Epstein routes a 2.4 million dollar payment from Harris to an “administrative assistant.” Admin assistants make 44k a year. This is 54 years of salary. Through a Mossad operative.

Nobel Prize filing right there.

Ronald Lauder (Estée Lauder heir) has Epstein help him buy a 25 million dollar painting. Because when you need art advice you call the sex trafficker obviously. Lauder also funds IDC Herzliya in Israel, a major Mossad recruiting ground. Founded the Lauder School of Government there. Training spies while doing art deals through Epstein.

Pattern looks like infrastructure.

The Prime Minister Who Ran From Cameras

Ehud Barak was Prime Minister of Israel. Before that ran military intelligence. Between 2013 and 2017 he visits Epstein’s surveillance house 36 times. After the conviction.

Photographer catches him leaving. He’s got his jacket over his head covering his face. Running.

When you’re visiting a friend you wave. When you’re caught you run.

Barak got 2 million from Wexner’s foundation in 2004 for “research” nobody will describe. And like I said at the beginning, he co-founded that 911 surveillance company with Epstein and Thiel. Former Prime Minister, convicted sex trafficker, surveillance billionaire. Monitoring American emergency calls with Israeli spies.

You found out from this article. Not CNN.

What the Victims and Partners Said

Maria Farmer testified under oath it was a “Jewish supremacist” blackmail ring connected to the Mega Group.

Steven Hoffenberg was Epstein’s business partner. Went to prison for 18 years. Epstein walked. Before Hoffenberg died in 2022 he said Epstein bragged constantly about Mossad connections. Credited Israeli intelligence for his wealth and protection.

Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who broke this story: “It’s not beyond possibility that Epstein had connections to Israeli intelligence. Robert Maxwell certainly did.”

Victim testimony. Business partner testimony. Investigative journalist. Former Israeli intelligence officer’s sworn statement. FBI documents saying “belonged to intelligence.” US Attorney saying he backed off because Epstein was intelligence.

Plus three million pages showing every American billionaire in contact with him. Combined net worth over 800 billion. They control your social media, your news, your emergency services, your sports teams.

What Happened

Europe: British ambassador fired. Prince Andrew stripped of titles. Slovakian officials resigned. Criminal investigations.

America: “Limited interactions.” “Never accused of wrongdoing.” Everyone keeps their jobs. Still running companies. Still controlling platforms.

Files dropped a month ago. CNN analyzed Trump’s tie for six hours. MSNBC did a segment on his diet. Fox talked about Hunter’s laptop for the 400th time.

Three million pages of evidence that American billionaires got compromised by foreign intelligence and the coverage lasted two weeks before everyone moved on to Kanye saying something.

Trump takes office. Musk (2,000 times in the files) helps fire 50,000 federal workers. The ones who would investigate.

Probably coincidence.

Was He a Spy?

Was Jeffrey Epstein a Mossad spy told to blackmail American billionaires?

Math teacher hired for “connections.” Former Israeli intelligence officer testifies he worked for Mossad. Handler was confirmed Mossad asset who got state funeral with six Mossad chiefs. FBI says “trained as a spy” and “belonged to intelligence.” US Attorney backs off because intelligence.

Gets power of attorney over billionaire’s fortune. Gets 77 million dollar surveillance house. Every billionaire visits. All recorded. Thiel appears 2,000 times. Musk asks about wildest parties. Zuckerberg has dinner after conviction.

After conviction starts that 911 surveillance company with Thiel and former Prime Minister, staffed with Israeli spies monitoring your emergency calls right now. Barak visits 36 times, gets caught running from cameras.

‘Dies in custody’. Cameras fail. Guards sleep. Medical examiner says homicide. Only his partner goes to prison.

Files drop. Three million pages. Nobody talks about it. Everyone keeps their jobs.

Was Epstein a Mossad spy?

Yes.

Math teacher who couldn’t do math compromised 800 billion dollars of American power with surveillance and Israeli intelligence. Got work release when caught. Looked like murder when he died. Media changed the subject when files dropped.

Biggest counterintelligence failure in American history. Foreign intelligence compromised your billionaire class. Consequence was awkward PR for three weeks.

And now they’re monitoring your 911 calls.

How much you wanna bet they are monitoring us at all times?

Files are public. Three million pages. Read them before they decide you can’t.

Was Epstein a spy? Yes.

Everyone in power knows it. That’s why nobody’s saying it.

