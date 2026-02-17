The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarun's avatar
Tarun
3h

Of course he starts out saying Ep was a convicted pedo... he was convicted of soliciting from an underage girl... 17 not 7...

So much freaking hysteria... don't we love it... was he blackmailing for political purposes? Maybe but where is the smoking gun? No whistleblowers?

Reply
Share
Tarun's avatar
Tarun
3h

Of course he starts out saying Ep was a convicted pedo... he was convicted of soliciting from an underage girl... 17 not 7...

So much freaking hysteria... don't we love it... was he blackmailing for political purposes? Maybe but where is the smoking gun? No whistleblowers?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture