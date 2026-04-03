The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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thelightpaper
3dEdited

While we would dearly love for Trumpstein to give up and go home, declaring both a military, moral and spiritual victory over the 'much better' regime Iran has now, there is a reason that marine units, submarines, destroyers, B52s and pretty much every type of military hardware is heading towards or already positioned just outside the gulf and in the eastern med.

U.S. forces will take and attempt to occupy one or more strategic islands and coastal areas along Iran's gulf coast in the next few days, and many will be slaughtered as Iran ignores its infrastructure in order to humiliate the Zionist invaders.

This will be the 'false flag' that people are waiting for, the signal that the 'outraged' U.S. administration and its propaganda media will use to ramp up the war to full-on invasion with hundreds of thousands of troops.

All of it planned, all of it staged out years ago, and therefore totally avoidable if insane psychopaths didn't run the world and only let other crazed psychopaths work for them.

Peace.

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