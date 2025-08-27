by revolver.news

The H-1B visa system is a scam, plain and simple. What started decades ago as a “temporary work program” to fill supposed gaps in specialized fields has turned into a full-blown racket that sells out American workers and ships our middle class right out the window. And US corporations are gaming the system, replacing qualified Americans with cheaper foreign labor, all while patting themselves on the back for being “innovative” and “diverse.”

This program is so rotten from the inside out, it can’t be fixed with a tweak here or a reform there. It’s corrupted to the core, and at this point, the only real solution might be to scrap the entire thing and start over with a true America First reset that puts American workers first, not multinational profits.

And Charlie Kirk agrees.

And speaking of H-1B scandals, there’s a huge one brewing inside of Walmart.

A very high-ranking Walmart executive was allegedly tossing American tech workers aside while pocketing massive bribes to bring in Indian H-1B workers from shady “visa mills.” And once again, the globalist lie about “filling jobs Americans won’t do” is blown to pieces.

This scandal was never about talent shortages or innovation. It was about greed, lining pockets, cutting costs, and selling out the American workers who built Walmart into what it is today.

CTOL Digital Solutions:

Over a single weekend in August, 1,200 technology contractors found themselves locked out of their systems, their access badges deactivated, their projects suspended indefinitely. The mass termination wasn’t the result of budget cuts or strategic pivots—it was the fallout from a corruption scheme that reached into the highest echelons of Walmart’s Global Tech division. The retail giant’s abrupt severance of ties with Caspex-sourced contractors followed the firing of a Global Tech vice president who had been orchestrating an elaborate kickback operation. Daily payments starting from $30,000 flowed from contracting agencies seeking preferential treatment in Walmart’s vast technology ecosystem, sources familiar with the investigation revealed. This dramatic purge represents far more than an isolated corporate scandal. It illuminates a shadowy economy of influence-peddling that has metastasized throughout the technology sector’s contingent workforce infrastructure, creating systemic vulnerabilities that industry observers suggest could trigger widespread operational disruptions across corporate America.

Here’s the scam in a nutshell: Walmart isn’t some one-off case; this is how the entire tech staffing racket works these days. Layer after layer of sketchy vendors, big money kickbacks, and no accountability whatsoever. The H-1B system was built to screw over American workers, while rich executives and visa mills rake in millions. The CTOL piece goes on:

The Walmart case exemplifies a pattern that has emerged across the technology sector’s staffing ecosystem since 2023. Layered vendor relationships—where prime contractors sublease work to secondary vendors, who in turn engage tertiary providers—have created opaque financial structures that obscure accountability while enabling systematic exploitation. “The complexity of these vendor stacks has created perfect conditions for corruption,” noted one industry analyst who requested anonymity due to ongoing investigations. “When you have four or five layers between the client and the actual worker, each taking a cut, it becomes impossible to track where influence ends and legitimate business begins.” The financial mechanics are straightforward yet devastating. Technology executives with authority over contractor requisitions and interview processes can direct substantial volume toward “preferred” staffing shops. In exchange, these vendors provide kickbacks that, in Walmart’s case, generated what sources estimate as millions in illicit payments over multiple years.

The Trump administration, who was once bullish on H-1Bs, has had a change of heart, and now they’re going after the rotten network that’s allowing this scam to go on. The CTOL piece continues:

The Walmart incident arrives amid a broader reckoning within the technology staffing industry. Tata Consultancy Services terminated 16 employees and blacklisted six staffing vendors following a comprehensive bribery investigation in 2023. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has intensified prosecutions targeting visa fraud and kickback schemes within IT consulting firms, signaling federal determination to dismantle these networks.

The Walmart mess isn’t some one-off scam. This is part of a massive crackdown on visa fraud and kickback schemes that are destroying the American middle class and the entire tech-staffing industry.

The good news is that Americans see what’s happening. They know this song and dance about foreigners filling the jobs “Americans don’t want” is hogwash. Just look at these figures in the trucking industry, which has had a spotlight on it recently, thanks to the Indian drivers who are killing innocent Americans on the road.

Sohrab Ahmari:

“Punjabi and Sikh drivers make up 20 per cent of the United States’ trucking industry,” per the Hindustan Times. Why?! Driving a truck is not a specialized skill, nor “a job Americans won’t do.” The cornering of a market by ethnic firms exploiting their own people.

Here’s a closeup of the image:

And if that’s not scary enough, take a look at this graph, which says it all:

US workers are now fighting back. They’re coming together as a team and taking down the rotted system from the inside.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.