Etienne Note: Torin Frost is one of the most talented and fascinating musicians I have ever met. With an amazing ability to freestyle on any subject, with superb lyrics and flow, he always brings the vibe!

Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/torinandlauren

Help Torin Frost & Lauren Santi Replace Stolen Tour Gear (Morelia, Mexico)

Our friends and musical dynamic duo Torin Frost and Lauren Santi were hit with a devastating theft in broad daylight while on tour in Morelia, Mexico, for The People’s Reset.

On Monday, they spent the entire day working with local authorities to recover their belongings—but so far, nothing has been found.

They lost essential touring and personal items with an estimated replacement cost of over $2,000, including:

Valuable music equipment they rely on to perform and share their message

A video projector and screen

Lauren’s wallet, plus cash, debit and credit cards

This gear isn’t just “stuff”, it’s the backbone of how they bring love, joy, and connection to the communities they visit. Without it, their ability to keep performing and completing the tour is seriously handicapped.

We’re raising funds to help them:

Replace the stolen music equipment

Rebuild their touring setup (projector/screen and essentials)

Cover immediate costs tied to the loss of cards/cash and urgent replacements

If you’ve ever been moved by music, believe in artists who uplift others, or simply want to help good people recover from a sudden hit, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Every contribution, big or small, helps Torin and Lauren get back on their feet and back to doing what they do best: spreading light through music.

Thank you for supporting them in this moment.

If you have not heard of their awe-inspiring work, please check out their visual mixtapes (links below) and be amazed at how spirit flows through their being.

Imaginal Discs — a visual mixtape of migration, metamorphosis, and healing

Part 1:

Part 2:

Imaginal Discs is a two-part visual mixtape from PNW artists Torin Frost and Lauren Santi, created on the road across an 8,000-mile journey of transformation through music, story, and raw artistic exploration.

After learning Lauren had cancer last summer, the duo dedicated their lives to the healing path. When doctors finally said she was in remission, they followed a calling south to México, mirroring the migration of the monarch butterfly; toward fresh fruit, sunlight, and the kind of magic you can only find when you surrender to the unknown.

What makes this project even more powerful is how it was made: just two artists, a broken tripod, no autofocus, no stabilization, and a whole lot of imagination and intention. Every frame feels hand-crafted. Every scene carries purpose.

Sonically, Torin’s smooth, steady rhymes intertwine with Lauren’s deep soul, a blend of hip-hop and heart that narrates the journey like a living journal. Across both parts, the story becomes a parallel: the monarch’s fragile, miraculous evolution… and Lauren’s own unfolding as the chrysalis breaks open.

Along the way, they received heartbreaking news: the monarch butterfly is critically endangered, threatened by habitat loss, pesticides, and the destruction of milkweed, the plant essential to their life cycle. Part II dives deeper into this truth, weaving conservation into the narrative without losing the beauty, spirit, and hope that runs through every scene.

Imaginal Discs is ultimately a love letter—to life after fear, to the earth, to change, to the wings that carry us forward.

