Mini-Review by Etienne de la Boetie2, of the Art of Liberty Foundation

This video has already been censored off YouTube so you know it is going to be good! In my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I break down how an inter-generational crime syndicate behind banking and central banking has been using “government” as a technique to rob and control society. This video by Whitney Webb breaks down how that group, through the intelligence agencies, co-opted and collaborates with what most people think about when they hear the term “Organized Crime:” the Italian and Jewish mafias.

A superb interview by Neil Oliver where Whitney breaks down, among others, the organized criminality behind Jeffrey Epstein and Les Wexner, who Whitney calls out as the actual controller of the Jeffrey Epstein network. Ultimately, I believe the most extensive and most powerful criminal networks are the bankers/central bankers buying up the world with their little paper tickets and digital dollars they create out of thin air using the technique of “government” to rob and control societies. They are indoctrinating the public with a belief in the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of having a “government” through a brute force manufactured consensus that the Art of Liberty Foundation is exposing.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.