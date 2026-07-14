

Etienne Note: I thought one of his more important comments was that the only Primary Dealers were the Federal Reserve Governors who are buying the majority of treasury issuances. The organized crime banks and Fed propping up the crooked monetary system.. Smells like they are going to collapse it all and try to hang on to the TRILLIONS in assets they stole through FRB while we fight in the streets. I don’t think Singer sent all 115 analysts as the summary of his remarks implies.

By Carm1ne (@carm1nee), X

Legendary hedge fund manager Paul Singer commissioned [some of his]115 analysts to dig through Bank of America’s balance sheet — and what they uncovered paints a terrifying picture of just how opaque the modern banking system really is. Against $150 billion in equity and $2 trillion in on-balance-sheet assets, the analysts found $75 trillion in derivatives, an imbalance so extreme that Singer says it makes the bank’s true financial condition impossible for anyone to fully grasp. He put the challenge bluntly, daring anyone — inside the industry or out — to explain what that kind of exposure actually looks like in practice.

Singer draws a direct line to the 2008 financial crisis, when top executives at firms like Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, and Citigroup — Stan O’Neal, Dick Fuld, and Chuck Prince — had no real understanding of the risk buried in their own books, packed with what turned out to be worthless AAA-rated assets. His warning: today’s numbers are even bigger, regulators and investors are just as blind, and the next crisis could dwarf the last one.

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