by Chris Menahan

Newly released video reportedly shows Israeli Defense Force soldiers using captive Palestinians as human shields and exploration drones during operations in Gaza.



The footage was obtained by Al Jazeera and translated by Younis Tirawi on Twitter.Chris Menahan

From The Cradle, "Israeli army uses Palestinian prisoners as human shields in Gaza: Video":



Prisoners are seen dressed in Israeli army uniforms, equipped with body cams, and are forced to enter buildings or tunnels to ensure they are not rigged with explosives.



In the first video, two Palestinians are forced to enter the wreckage of a home to search for a tunnel entrance. The prisoners are shown reporting back to the soldiers that only dirt and concrete were found.



Another video shows a prisoner being forced to enter a tunnel attached to a wire held by Israeli soldiers above ground.



"Guys, the army are using me as a lure," the prisoner calls out, hoping resistance fighters hear him and know not to open fire.



A third video shows an injured prisoner without his clothes on, being forced to enter a building with a drone accompanying him to make sure the building is not rigged or that there are no fighters within it.



Israeli soldiers have long used Palestinian prisoners as human shields in the occupied West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers were also filmed last month tying a captive Palestinian man they shot to the front of one of their vehicles for use as a human shield.

The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose - exposes the myth for what it is, showing how nearly everyone, as a result of one particular unquestioned assumption, directly contributes to violence and oppression without even realizing it.

The Art of Liberty Foundation has copies of The Most Dangerous Superstition for $14 https://government-scam.com/product/the-most-dangerous-superstition/

OR

The "Trifecta Bundle" with a copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and a Liberator Flash Drive for $60 https://government-scam.com/product/trifecta/

OR

An “Everything Bundle” with everything in “The Trifecta Bundle” PLUS a copy of Larken's book: What Anarchy Isn't, Sedition, Subversion & Sabotage by The Bad Quaker, Anarchy Exposed (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Cops) by Larken Rose and Shepard the Voluntaryist, and Three Friends Free (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Kids by Anam Paiseanta) for $100. https://government-scam.com/product/everything-package/