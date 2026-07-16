By Nahana, YouTube

I travelled to China to explore the world of prefab and modular homes. From tiny houses to container homes, I take you inside the factories, break down the real costs, and find out whether these affordable homes are too good to be true.

Moneybox Modular Housing Manufacturer

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