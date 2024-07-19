By Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake

The incident on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania is the first time a would-be assassin has shot at a U.S. president or presidential candidate since John Hinckley shot President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981. As such, it is the first assassination attempt in our era in which most citizens are carrying cell phones equipped with video cameras.

Instead of one “Zapruder film,” we now have hundreds of videos of the incident, shot from multiple locations and angles.

Instead of depending on the mainstream media for reporting, we now have hundreds of citizen documentarians who can capture footage and rapidly upload it to the internet.

In this video production of the McCullough Foundation, we analyze multiple video recordings and witness testimonies of the Trump assassination attempt. Please check out our critical presentation and evaluation of this historically significant incident and share it with your friends.

Endeavoring to learn the truth of this incident lies at the heart of the McCullough Foundation’s mission.

Postscript:

Multiple commentators have proposed that the counter-snipers on the barn did not have a clear line of sight on the assailant.

This is contradicted by the fact that at least one of the counter-snipers did—AFTER the assailant fired multiple shots—succeed in shooting the assailant in the head.

