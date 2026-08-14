Etienne Note: Friday funny... Posting cause its funny and my son lives in West Hartford... The ridiculousness of the "government" school system... Since the woman's background is as a school administrator, I am illustrating with some scholarship from the Cato Institute and Atlas Society that I updated and "pro-modified" for the occasion.

By Station Gossip

A West Hartford, Connecticut Board of Education member wearing cat ears is being brutally mocked on social media after a video surfaced of her arguing that black teachers deserve higher pay because it’s “an extra burden” to be black.

In footage shared by Libs of TikTok, LaToya Yagaloff, a Democrat vice chair of the board, can be heard making the case during a public meeting that black teachers deserve higher pay based on their race.

Yagaloff claims that financial incentives will attract greater diversity.

“Are there financial incentives for black and brown people to work here? It’s an extra burden, quite frankly, to be a black and brown teacher and administrator in the district, so I think we need to start thinking about that financially if we’re not already,” she stated.

“We got money,” she laughs.

WATCH:

The meeting appears to have taken place in December, but just went viral this week after being exposed by LibsofTikTok.

Yagaloff, who was appointed to the board in 2023 and later elected to a full term, has a background in restorative justice and DEI work.

According to her biography on the West Hartford Public Schools website:

LaToya Yagaloff is a passionate educator, equity leader, and community advocate dedicated to empowering students and families through inclusive and culturally responsive education. LaToya works as a statewide Restorative Justice facilitator and trainer, helping schools and organizations build equitable, collaborative learning environments. With a career that has spanned nearly every role in the school system, from crossing guard and tutor to teacher, administrator, and policymaker, LaToya brings a deep understanding of all stakeholders in education. Her diverse experiences, combined with her perspective as a West Hartford parent, inform her commitment to collaboration, transparency, and student success. Before her work in Connecticut, LaToya served as a Neighborhood Commissioner in San Jose, California, and as a California State Delegate (ADEM). She also founded YouthHype, a nationally recognized organization empowering youth from marginalized communities to lead social justice initiatives in areas such as affirmative action, juvenile justice reform, and LGBTQ youth housing. In recognition of this impact, June 19th was declared “YouthHype Day” in Santa Clara, California.

The suggestion of pay based on race is a very clear case of discrimination that undermines equal treatment under the law and the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The full meeting can be viewed here:

continue reading...

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