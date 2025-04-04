Victoria (Australia) passes sweeping anti-vilification law with five-year jail terms for hate speech offenses
The Anti-Vilification & Social Cohesion Bill passed at 4am this morning.
It will be illegal to to offend, insult, humiliate or ridicule a protected class of people based on their:
– Race, Religion, Nationality
– Colour, National or ethnic origin
– Age, Sex, Gender
– Sexual… pic.twitter.com/k0vXkm660k
— Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) April 2, 2025
In a historic move, the Victorian Parliament passed the Anti-Vilification & Social Cohesion Bill early this morning at 4 a.m. The legislation, approved by a vote of 22 to 17, introduces sweeping protections for individuals against vilification based on a wide range of characteristics. These include race, religion, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, employment status, and even medical or criminal records. The bill aims to curb hate speech and promote inclusivity across the state.
Under the new law, it will be illegal to offend, insult, humiliate, or ridicule individuals belonging to any of the protected classes. Serious offenses, such as incitement of hatred or physical threats, could result in penalties of up to five years in prison. The legislation is set to take effect on June 30, 2026, giving Victorians an opportunity to voice their opinions in the upcoming state election. The bill was strongly supported by the Labor and Greens parties, while the Liberal-Nationals opposed it.
Wow. Victoria continues with its Dan andrews' legacy of tyranny intact .
How ridiculous. You cannot force speech to protect people because anything could be considered "hate speech". How to deal with "hate speech"? With more speech of course. Otherwise the whole thing turns into a jumble. So if someone gets offended by words, the person who offended them gets more sentencing than someone who rapes or assaults people. Really? Does this make sense to anyone but the deranged government? Why don't they instead start cleaning the air, water and soil before they go looking at speech. The things government was put there to do. So what about poisoning the water supply - no sentencing for that?