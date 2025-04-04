By Alex

It will be illegal to to offend, insult, humiliate or ridicule a protected class of people based on their: – Race, Religion, Nationality

– Colour, National or ethnic origin

– Age, Sex, Gender

– Sexual… pic.twitter.com/k0vXkm660k — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) April 2, 2025

In a historic move, the Victorian Parliament passed the Anti-Vilification & Social Cohesion Bill early this morning at 4 a.m. The legislation, approved by a vote of 22 to 17, introduces sweeping protections for individuals against vilification based on a wide range of characteristics. These include race, religion, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, employment status, and even medical or criminal records. The bill aims to curb hate speech and promote inclusivity across the state.

Under the new law, it will be illegal to offend, insult, humiliate, or ridicule individuals belonging to any of the protected classes. Serious offenses, such as incitement of hatred or physical threats, could result in penalties of up to five years in prison. The legislation is set to take effect on June 30, 2026, giving Victorians an opportunity to voice their opinions in the upcoming state election. The bill was strongly supported by the Labor and Greens parties, while the Liberal-Nationals opposed it.

