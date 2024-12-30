By Rhoda Wilson

Dr. John Robb, a Connecticut veterinarian with over 32 years of experience, has been speaking out for years about the harm caused by vaccinating animals. He believes that over-vaccination can lead to serious health issues in pets, including vomiting, tumours at the injection site, immune diseases and even death from anaphylaxis.

Dr. John Robb founded the Protect the Pets movement, a grassroots effort aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of over-vaccination in veterinary medicine. The movement seeks to promote responsible vaccination practices, protect animal companions from harm and advocate for changes to existing rabies vaccination laws in the United States.

He clashed with Mars/Banfield over his refusal to administer unnecessary rabies booster shots to pets. He believed that the vaccination protocols were driven by profit rather than science and animal welfare. Mars/Banfield, on the other hand, adhered to standard industry practices.

Mars, Inc. is a multinational confectionery, food and pet care company. It owns Banfield Pet Hospital, a veterinary chain with over 900 locations.

As a result of his stance, Mars/Banfield terminated Dr. Robb’s franchise agreement and in 2012 took control of his Banfield hospital in Stamford, Connecticut. Dr. Robb was subsequently put on probation for 25 years by the Connecticut State Board of Veterinary Medicine.

As well as putting Dr. Robb’s license on probation for 25 years, the Board banned him from administering rabies vaccines to animals during the entire probationary period and ordered his practice to be supervised and undergo random audits.

Undeterred, Dr. Robb founded the Protect the Pets movement, aiming to educate pet owners about the realities of over-vaccination and inspire veterinary professionals to prioritise animal health over profits.

In a video he posted on his Facebook page in 2021 he explained what motivates him to campaign for pet’s health despite the legal repercussions. He describes the same corruption and domination by large corporations in pet healthcare as is seen in human healthcare. We recommend watching his video which you can do HERE.

Dr. Robb argues that the standard vaccination protocols, which recommend giving the same amount of vaccine to all pets regardless of their size, can be detrimental to smaller animals. He claims that this approach can lead to over-vaccination, which can cause adverse reactions in pets.

He advocates for titre testing, a blood test that determines if a pet has sufficient antibodies to fight off diseases. He believes that this approach can help prevent over-vaccination and reduce the risk of adverse reactions.

Related: The Trouble with Titres, The Healthy Dog Workshop, 1 July 2023

Dr. Robb has seen firsthand the harm caused by over-vaccination. He has treated pets that have suffered from vaccine-related injuries and has even lost patients due to adverse reactions. This experience has driven his crusade to raise awareness about the potential risks of vaccinating animals.

Dr. Robb’s concerns about vaccinating animals are rooted in the veterinary oath, which emphasises the importance of using scientific knowledge and skills for the benefit of animal health and welfare. He believes that veterinarians have a responsibility to prioritise the well-being of their patients and to use the latest scientific research to inform their decisions.

In the video below, Dr. Robb speaks to Neal from Growlies Pet Foods. They discussed the problems with vaccines for dogs, a healthy diet for dogs and his campaign to improve the healthcare for and well-being of pets.

Growlies was acquired by Dane Creek Capital Corp. at the beginning of 2021 and its website is no longer available. A copy of the transcript for the video below, originally published on Growlies’ website, has been archived on the Wayback Machine HERE.

Further resources:

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.