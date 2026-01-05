The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
13h

Latinos are more empathetic that northern Europeans when it comes to issues about human rights violations culminating in open genocide ... therefore always sided with the Palestinians.

Mme. Delcy is totally right and unfortunately entirely suicidal ...

She and anyone siding with her will be "Kirked" out-of-the-game soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture