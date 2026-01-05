Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez speaks following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. (Screenshot)

Delcy Rodríguez, the vice president of Venezuela who is now serving as acting president, accused Israel of orchestrating the U.S. operation that led to the capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking in a televised address alongside senior figures from Maduro’s inner circle, Rodríguez blamed “the Zionists” for the events surrounding his arrest, echoing familiar rhetoric long used by Venezuela’s Chavista leadership to fault Israel and its allies for international pressure on the regime.

“The attack on Venezuela has an undoubtedly Zionist character,” Rodríguez declared, offering no evidence to support the claim. She reiterated that Nicolás Maduro “is the only president of Venezuela,” despite his transfer to U.S. custody and a ruling by Venezuela’s constitutional court appointing her interim president during his absence.

Venezuela’s leadership has repeatedly invoked Israel and “Zionism” during past crises.

Rodríguez’s comments underscored the ongoing uncertainty over who wields power in Venezuela. Although she has assumed the role of acting president under the constitution, she appeared publicly alongside National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, signaling cohesion within the ruling elite.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to Rodriguez’s statements.

