by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Varicose veins affect over 40 million Americans and are often mistaken for a cosmetic issue, even though they signal deeper problems in circulation that worsen silently over time

These enlarged, twisted veins usually appear on the legs. They form when blood begins to flow backward and collect in the veins, increasing pressure and causing the vessel walls to stretch and swell

Risk increases with age, hormonal shifts, pregnancy, prolonged standing or sitting, obesity, sedentary behavior, connective tissue disorders, and a family history of vein problems or clotting disorders

Treatment options for varicose veins include the use of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) to reduce swelling and support healing, and inclined bed therapy to restore circulation overnight

Prevention focuses on daily walking, regular leg elevation, proper footwear, weight control, hydration, and avoiding prolonged sitting, standing, or restrictive clothing that places unnecessary pressure on the lower body

About 40 million Americans live with varicose veins,1 yet most don't think much about them until they start to hurt. These enlarged veins are often dismissed as a cosmetic problem — unwelcome in appearance but not taken seriously. That mindset keeps many people from paying attention early on, even when subtle symptoms start interfering with their daily life.

However, varicose veins are more than a surface issue. They reflect real changes in your circulation that, if overlooked, will lead to more persistent and serious health problems. Knowing what causes varicose veins and what they're telling you about your overall vascular health allows for timely interventions and makes it easier to take care of your body long-term.

Understanding Varicose Veins — Causes, Risk Factors, and Diagnosis

Any vein close to the skin's surface can become varicosed, meaning enlarged and twisted, but the veins in the legs are affected most often. These varicose veins tend to appear bluish or purple, raised above the skin, and may feel warm or tender to the touch. They often become more pronounced after long periods of standing or sitting.2

Although they may look similar to spider veins, varicose veins are deeper, larger, and more disruptive to healthy blood flow. Their presence reflects your body's inability to move blood upward against the force of gravity.

•Healthy circulation depends on one-way valves in the veins — Beneath the surface, healthy veins rely on a network of one-way valves to return blood to the heart. These valves work in sync with muscle contractions in the lower body to keep blood moving upward, against gravity.3

With each step, your calf muscles compress nearby veins, helping blood overcome the long vertical distance back to the chest. This mechanism depends on vessel integrity and the coordination of many small components that maintain pressure and direction. When the system functions well, blood flows steadily and without interruption.4

•Varicose veins begin to form when these one-way valves no longer close completely — When the valves weaken or fail, blood slips backward and settles in the lower section of the vein. This accumulation increases local pressure, gradually distending the vessel and further impairing valve function.

Over time, the walls of the vein lose their elasticity and begin to bulge outward, creating a visible enlargement. Gravity amplifies this effect, especially in your legs, where the vertical distance from the heart is longest and the circulatory demand is greatest.5

•Several factors influence the likelihood of this process — Your risk of developing varicose veins increases with age, as the wear and tear on vein walls and valves builds gradually over time. If you're a woman, hormonal shifts, especially during pregnancy or menopause, further relax the vein walls and make you more susceptible.

During pregnancy, circulating blood volume increases, hormone levels shift, and the expanding uterus compresses the pelvic veins, all of which elevate the pressure in leg veins. Genetics also play a strong role, along with obesity and sedentary behavior, which increase venous burden and reduce the efficiency of the muscle pump.

If your work keeps you on your feet for long stretches or seated for hours without movement, your veins face added stress. You're also more vulnerable if you've had deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a leg injury, or a condition that affects connective tissue strength and flexibility.6,7,8

•How are varicose veins diagnosed? — A clinician will evaluate your legs while you're standing, looking for visible swelling, bulging, or color changes. If venous reflux is suspected, a duplex ultrasound will be ordered to assess the direction and speed of blood flow, valve function, and signs of obstruction.

This test also helps differentiate between superficial veins and the deeper veins embedded within the muscles. Identifying where dysfunction originates allows for more precise treatment and helps rule out other vascular or lymphatic conditions.9,10

•Complications emerge as the condition advances — While many people live with varicose veins for years with minimal discomfort, it could turn into more serious problems if left unaddressed. One of its complications is superficial vein thrombosis, where a section of the vein becomes hardened, red, and painful due to clotting.

In some cases, these clots may extend into deeper veins, raising the risk of DVT, which carries the risk for a life-threatening embolism if a clot dislodges and travels to the lungs. As venous pressure continues to build, the skin around the ankles might become discolored, fragile, or inflamed, setting the stage for ulcers.

Chronic swelling, known as edema, places additional stress on the surrounding tissues, and fragile veins rupture with minimal trauma, causing spontaneous bleeding.11

Symptoms of Varicose Veins You Need to Watch Out For

The progression of varicose veins tends to be slow and subtle, so their early signs are often missed or dismissed, especially when the skin remains intact and the surrounding tissue appears normal. Paying attention to the following symptoms is key not just for relief but also to prevent more serious complications from taking hold:12,13,14

•A sense of heaviness often develops toward the end of the day — If you spend long hours standing or sitting, you'll start to notice a dull ache in your legs that eases with rest but gradually returns more often. The area will feel tight or swollen, and walking upstairs or standing still for too long makes the discomfort more noticeable.

•Pain may shift from dull to throbbing or cramping — You'll feel a throbbing sensation near the enlarged veins, sometimes accompanied by sharp or pulsing aches. The discomfort takes the form of a deep, cramping feeling that spreads through your calves or behind your knees.

You'll also notice itching, tingling, or a burning sensation along the affected veins. These symptoms often intensify in the evening, making it harder to relax or get restful sleep.

•Swelling in the lower legs becomes more common and persistent — This is because your calves and ankles start to hold onto fluid that doesn't go away quickly. By late afternoon, your shoes will feel tight, and your socks will leave deep marks around your ankles. In some areas, the skin over the swelling will look taut or slightly shiny, and you'll begin to see subtle changes in color around the clusters of visible veins.

•Skin changes near affected veins signal advancing dysfunction — As your veins stay under pressure, the skin around them becomes increasingly vulnerable. Discoloration will begin to develop, often taking on a rusty or brown hue just above your ankle.

The skin in this area will feel thinner and more fragile. The texture will become dry or leathery, and you'll notice more frequent itching. These changes show that the surrounding tissue is no longer getting enough oxygen or nutrients, an effect of impaired blood flow and poor venous return.

•Slow healing and venous ulcers may develop in later stages — If you leave the underlying dysfunction unaddressed, even small injuries in the affected area will take longer to heal. Minor scratches will linger and turn into shallow, stubborn wounds.

Over time, you'll develop venous ulcers, often near the ankles, that resist healing and become prone to infection. These ulcers will continue to return unless the pressure in your veins is reduced, and they will require ongoing care to prevent further skin breakdown and tissue damage.

•Persistent symptoms signal the onset of chronic venous insufficiency — Chronic venous insufficiency is the term used when your symptoms become persistent and continue to worsen. At this stage, your veins will no longer be able to maintain healthy circulation. The discomfort will spread beyond individual veins and affect your entire lower leg, leading to fatigue, limited mobility, and difficulty staying on your feet for extended periods.

If these symptoms begin to appear, don't ignore them or assume they'll resolve on their own. The longer the underlying pressure builds, the harder it becomes to reverse the damage.

Strategies to Address Varicose Veins

Managing varicose veins requires more than cosmetic correction — it involves addressing the underlying pressure, restoring circulation, and protecting surrounding tissue from long-term damage. The following strategies are commonly used in conventional care for varicose veins:

•Compression therapy is the standard first-line approach — Medical-grade compression stockings apply graduated pressure to the lower legs, which helps support the vein walls and encourages blood to flow upward toward the heart.

This approach does not reverse the condition, but it often reduces discomfort and swelling. When compression isn't enough, medical providers recommend procedures that close or remove dysfunctional veins to reroute blood through healthier ones.

•Minimally invasive procedures are used to collapse or remove damaged veins — The most commonly used techniques include sclerotherapy, where a chemical agent is injected to scar the vein shut, and endovenous thermal ablation, which uses heat from lasers or radiofrequency to collapse the affected vessel.

In some cases, mechanochemical ablation combines mechanical disruption with a sclerosing agent to enhance effectiveness. For larger or more stubborn veins, surgical options such as ambulatory phlebectomy or vein ligation may be used to physically extract or tie off the damaged vein.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.