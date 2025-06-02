by Matt Roper Senior Features Writer, mirror.co.uk

As the government’s ban on single-use vapes comes into force, new research has cast fresh doubts on their safety - with a bombshell study warning e-cigs may be as dangerous to people's long term health as cigarettes, and perhaps even worse because of how vapes are used.

The move to outlaw disposable vapes follows mounting concern over the rise in teen vaping. Starting from tomorrow, it will be illegal for businesses in the UK to sell or supply the vapes, regardless of whether they contain nicotine, and covers both in-store and online sales.

But leading cardiac rehabilitation expert Dr Maxime Boidin, who conducted the world’s first controlled study into the long-term effects of vaping, says e-cigs are so harmful that the restrictions on their sales should go much further, and cover refillable vapes too.

Dr Boidin will present the findings of his two-year study at Manchester Metropolitan University at a sport science conference in Rimini, Italy, in July.

But, as revealed exclusively by the Mirror, his research already shows that vaping poses the same risks to health than traditional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dementia, heart disease, and organ failure for long-term users. And he believes the damage of vaping could be even worse because because of how much harder it is to control.

He says: “Smokers tend to go outside and smoke, and once a cigarette is finished they have to light up another to keep going. But with vapes, you just keep going and it’s much harder to know how many puffs you’ve had. It’s much easier to vape continuously because you can do it in places where smoking might be less acceptable.”

Inhaling nicotine vapour from E-cigarettes has been described by the NHS as “substantially less harmful than smoking” and is considered a safer way for people to give up smoking. But Dr Boidin's work may change the accepted health advice and lead to more calls for a blanket ban, with vapes available on prescription only.

Monitoring the health of different groups of volunteers, he was shocked to find that the arteries in both vapers and smokers suffer similar levels of damage - a sign of future cardiovascular problems as arteries narrow, restricting the flow of blood to vital organs.

Speaking to the Mirror, Dr Boidin said tomorrow's ban on disposable vapes is a "step in the right direction" which will help make vapes less accessible for teenagers and reduce the effects on the environment.

He said: "These products primarily target younger individuals, whereas older adults tend to use refillable options. From a health perspective, the ban should reduce access among the younger population, as refillable vapes are generally more expensive and less accessible.

Continue reading...

