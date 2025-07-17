by Frank Bergman, slaynews.com

An explosive peer-reviewed study has shaken the scientific community to the core by warning that childhood vaccines have caused most autism cases among Medicaid-enrolled children.

According to the official data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) standard childhood vaccine schedule is responsible for a staggering 80 percent of autism cases in the United States.

The study is titled “Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid.”

The team of researchers was led by Dr. Anthony R. Mawson and Dr. Binu Jacob at the Chalfont Research Institute in Jackson, Mississippi.

The results of the study were published in the Public Health Policy Journal.

The researchers analyzed Florida Medicaid data drawn from the now-defunct DEVEXI database.

Covering births through age nine, the study focused on children who had received the full CDC-recommended vaccine schedule.

To qualify as “up to date,” the child would have received more than 70 vaccine doses during around 11 vaccination visits.

However, a chilling finding emerged in the data, showing that children with the complete vaccine schedule showed a 4.4-fold increased incidence of autism compared to those who did not.

According to the authors, this elevated risk translates into a Population Attributable Risk (PAR) of nearly 80%.

This shocking discovery means the schedule accounts for most autism diagnoses in the study group.

The researchers emphasize a clear dose–response pattern, indicating that the risk of autism increases as the number of vaccine visits increases.

This is a standard criterion for inferring causality in medical studies.

Crucially, they noted this association was linked to the number of vaccine visits, not merely office visits.

This finding strengthens their argument that vaccination, specifically, is the driving factor.

The study didn’t stop at autism, however.

It also found that 85% of learning disabilities in this cohort are attributed to the full vaccine schedule.

Experts argue that this study exposes a major gap in national health oversight.

Vaccination has been heralded by the scientific establishment and the corporate media as one of the crowning achievements of modern medicine.

However, this study raises urgent questions about possible neurodevelopmental side effects, issues that mainstream media and health agencies have largely dismissed.

Critics warn that these latest findings are proof that public health officials are ignoring a growing body of red flags.

