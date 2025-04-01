by Cassandra MacDonald, thegatewaypundit

Utah made history on Thursday by becoming the first state in the nation to ban the addition of fluoride to its public water systems.

The ban does not remove naturally occurring fluoride from public water but prohibits artificially adding it.

Governor Spencer Cox has signed the bill into law, which will take effect on May 7, 2025.

State Representative Kari Lisonbee and Senator Kirk Cullimore introduced the legislation on the grounds of “personal liberty and clean water.”

“This is about giving Utahns the right to choose what goes into their bodies,” Rep. Lisonbee said in a statement following the bill’s passage. “For too long, we’ve accepted fluoridation without questioning its necessity or safety. Utah is taking a stand for personal liberty and clean water.”

During a legislative session, Sen. Cullimore echoed Rep. Lisonbee’s sentiment, saying, “Communities should have the autonomy to decide what’s best for their water, not have it dictated by outdated mandates.”

“We’ve heard from constituents who want fluoride out, and we’ve delivered.”

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has previously said water fluoridation is “industrial waste” and vowed that the Trump administration would advise all water systems to remove it.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X back in November. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”

Kennedy added that Donald and Melania Trump want to “Make America Healthy Again.”

The American Dental Association (ADA) has condemned Utah’s decision, with President Linda Edgar stating, “Decades of research show that water fluoridation is safe and one of the most effective ways to prevent tooth decay, especially for children in underserved areas. Utah’s rollback could lead to a dental health crisis.”

