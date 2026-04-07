by Alexandr Svaranc

It’s not the first time the United States has attempted to justify its aggressive Middle East policy with false information. In 2003, to justify the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, the administration of Republican President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell misled the international community regarding Saddam Hussein’s possession of nuclear weapons.

Less than a quarter of a century later, another Republican president, Donald Trump, having launched two military campaigns against Iran over a six-month period under pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, has once again introduced the false claim of an alleged nuclear threat and an Iranian strike against the United States. However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian authorities – including President Masoud Pezeshkian – and the US security services have not actually confirmed the existence of such a threat from the Islamic Republic.

Iran, like other states, cannot be denied the right to develop its national nuclear program.

Had Tehran possessed nuclear weapons, Israel and the US would not have attacked Iran

Americans are unhappy with the Second Iran War

In this context, the resignation of Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, a high-ranking official from the Trump administration, is interesting. Kent publicly opposed strikes against Tehran. In his letter to the US president explaining his resignation, combat veteran General Kent, who served in 11 conflicts, emphasized that he could not support the ongoing war with Iran because there was no direct evidence that Tehran possessed nuclear weapons, let alone that the Iranian command had plans to start a war against the United States. Kent accused Trump of launching the war under pressure from Israel and the Jewish lobby in the US.

Had Tehran possessed nuclear weapons, Israel and the US would not have attacked Iran.

No more than 30% of US citizens support President Trump’s Middle East policy. Opponents of the US president’s gamble include both Democrats and Republicans (e.g., Senators Bernie Sanders, Chris Murphy, Rand Paul, Tim Kaine, Cory Booker, Ed Markey, and Mazie Hirono; Representatives Ro Khanna, Gregory Meeks, Ruben Gallego, Seth Moulton, Greg Casar, and others). They consider the war with Iran illegal and reckless, draw parallels with the start of the Iraq War, initiate anti-war resolutions and bills, and demand restrictions on the president’s martial powers.

Donald Trump cannot clearly explain to American society and his allies why there was a fire on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, Commander of the IRCG Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has announced a shift from defensive to offensive tactics, reports the Financial Times.

The Iran war is becoming the “black swan” capable of ruining Donald Trump’s second term. The US president has no way of rapidly and triumphantly concluding the war with Iran. The strangest part of the entire ordeal is that Donald Trump unleashed this “black swan” against himself, apparently having trusted the deceptive predictions of Benjamin Netanyahu and David Barnea rather than the guidance of his own intelligence community (John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard). How can Trump maneuver this crisis to consolidate American society against Iran?

Does Larry Silverstein know something we don’t?

A distinctive feature of Israeli intelligence is the effective use of the Jewish diaspora and the ideology of Zionism in its agent-operational practice. Wherever there is an influential representative of the Jewish diaspora and business, one can generally assume the shadowy presence of Mossad.

Larry Silverstein (Zilberstein) is an influential representative of the Jewish diaspora and lobby in the United States. Born in 1931 in Brooklyn to a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish family of immigrants from Russia, he is a philanthropist and businessman. He is an honorary trustee of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, a major donor to Jewish organizations, maintains close ties with his historical homeland of Israel, and has influential connections (including Benjamin Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, and, in the past, Ariel Sharon, among others). Larry Silverstein was the author of a large-scale project to create a free trade zone in the Negev, supports the Israel Bonds organization, and participates in its fundraising events for the Jewish state’s economy.

A figure such as Larry Silverstein, with his emotional, business, and political attachment to Israel, is quite common within the global Jewish diaspora (especially in the United States). However, his personal (friendly) ties to Israel, combined with his business activities, drew particular attention from expert circles and foreign intelligence services in connection with the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack that hit the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York.

Seven weeks before the tragic events in New York, 70-year-old Larry Silverstein secured an agreement on renting the World Trade Center for 99 years for $3.2 billion and insuring the towers for $3.55 billion. The document included a bullet on insurance in the case of…a terrorist attack. Following 9/11, Silverstein managed to receive double the compensation, as he considered each of the two planes crashing into the towers to be separate incidents. After a lengthy court process, in 2007 he got $4.65 billion in insurance and $3.4 billion in Liberty Bonds, i.e., $8.05 billion in total.

Is it a coincidence that just seven weeks before the attack, Larry decided to insure the two towers for $3.5 billion and even prudently included a terrorism clause in the policy? Or were his forecasting talents the result of a prophetic dream, with business acumen simply in his genes? Or perhaps it was a matter of having insider information about a likely terrorist act targeting the assets in Larry’s insurance policy, obtained in advance from his Israeli friends and Mossad? There are many theories, but not enough facts.

Now “genius insurer” Larry Silverstein is back in the spotlight in connection with the second US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. The new case for the now 95-year-old Silverstein involves the insurance he took out in March 2026 on the 73-story US Bank Tower in Los Angeles, California, a building he had purchased in September 2020 for $430 million. Once again, the insurance includes a clause covering terrorist attacks on the skyscraper – and this comes amid escalating conflict with Iran.

Perhaps this part of Larry Silverstein’s business biography is merely a coincidence against the backdrop of the US-Israeli attack on Iran. However, California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, is a leading critic of US President Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign policy from the Democratic Party and a potential 2028 presidential candidate. Newsom does not support Trump’s trade and tariff wars, his territorial claims against Canada and Denmark, his policy of undermining NATO’s foundations, or strained relations with Europe.

Newsom has sharply criticized Trump over the start of the war against Iran, condemned strikes on social and civilian infrastructure, and considers this war “illegal and dangerous,” as it is being waged without congressional approval and has led to an energy crisis, as well as damaging California’s economy.

Despite FBI warnings about alleged Iranian strikes on the Californian coast as part of a retaliation operation, on March 13 Gavin Newsom stated that there is no direct threat to the state from Iran. In other words, nobody can guarantee that provocations by certain Israeli-American forces will not be carried out within the US itself (for example, in California’s capital, Los Angeles), as was the case with the Twin Towers in 2001.

However, firstly, Iran today does not possess missiles capable of crossing the Atlantic and delivering a warhead for airstrikes on US territory. Secondly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has repeatedly and publicly stated that Iran does not intend to attack American civilians or cause harm to civilian populations and infrastructure (especially on US soil itself). Thirdly, the targets of Iranian counterstrikes are Israel and US military facilities and communications in Middle Eastern countries that Trump is using to wage war against Iran.

Therefore, even if Larry Silverstein once again possesses insider information to advance his business and increase his capital, a provocation is unlikely to help Donald Trump “win the war” against Iran.

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