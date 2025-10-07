By Reuters, investing.com

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday his government had warned Washington of a “false flag operation” by “extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right” to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.

The White House and State Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez originally reported the plot on Sunday in a message on his Telegram account, saying that the alleged plans had been reported to the United States through three different channels.

He added that a European embassy was also alerted about the plans but did not specify which one. Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and U.S. diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.

In a televised interview late on Monday, Maduro said two reliable sources, one domestic and one international, had informed the government of the possible attack and security forces were sent to reinforce the embassy.

Maduro added the government was looking to capture those involved in the plot and knew who had orchestrated it.

“This was backed by a person who will be known soon and asked for by a person who will be known soon, but this is all ongoing,” Maduro said, adding that the goal of the plot was to blame his government “and begin an escalation of conflict.”

The United States has struck at least four vessels allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. President Donald Trump has also said the U.S. would look into attacking drug cartels “coming by land” in Venezuela.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Trump told his special envoy Richard Grenell to stop all outreach to Venezuela and called off efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement.

(Report by Vivian Sequera in Caracas; Additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Washington DC and Alexander Villegas in Bogota; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Which stocks should you consider in your very next trade?

The best opportunities often hide in plain sight—buried among thousands of stocks you’d never have time to research individually.



That’s why smart investors use our Stock Screener with 50+ predefined screens and 160+ customizable filters to surface hidden gems instantly.



For example, the Piotroski’s Picks method averages 23% annual returns by focusing on financial strength, and you can get it as a standalone screen. Momentum Masters catches stocks gaining serious traction, while Blue-Chip Bargains finds undervalued giants.



With screens for dividends, growth, value, and more, you’ll discover opportunities others miss. Our current favorite screen is Under $10/share, which is great for discovering stocks trading under $10 with recent price momentum showing some very impressive returns!

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.