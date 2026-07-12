The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
24m

[Substack started it's shitty little screen drop glitch to stop me from finishing this comment.]

The National Design Studio is creating a parallel government under the trashy White house "Baal Room."

06/15/26 Youtube: The Drey Dossier: I found a second Vote.gov and it's registered to the White House

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgJIxsSQZV8

(see NDStudio.gov's certificate listings on SH.CRT)

The DOGE has gutted most federal agencies and they are now in freefall. The post-FASAB 56 theft from federal budgets taking place right now mut be epic.

But what I am wondering is:

1) What is the "Unfunded Debt" on the usdebtclock.org made up of? I want a formal definition.

2) Will the National Design Studio (DOGE 2.0) establish a way to control US fedgov financial conduct through the duplicate websites it is creating in the un-constitutional, digital government apparatus it is building under the "Baal Room"?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture