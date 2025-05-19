by Kapil Kajal

In a significant step toward closing the hypersonic technology gap with China, Venus Aerospace, a Houston-based startup, has completed the first US flight test of a Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE).

This test marks an important moment in American aerospace, aiming to enable vehicles to travel at four to six times the speed of sound directly from conventional runways.

New hypersonic engine

The RDRE, in development since the 1980s, had never been flown in the United States or, possibly, anywhere globally until now.

Venus’s proprietary RDRE, an affordable and compact propulsion system, delivers exceptional efficiency and thrust, proving its capability under real-world flight conditions.

“This is the moment we’ve been working toward for five years,” said Sassie Duggleby, CEO and Co-founder of Venus Aerospace.

“We’ve proven that this technology works, not just in simulations or the lab, but in the air. With this milestone, we’re one step closer to making high-speed flight accessible, affordable, and sustainable.”

The demonstration happened at Spaceport America in New Mexico. It confirmed that the RDRE works well in flight conditions.

RDREs are more efficient and smaller than traditional rocket engines, making them great for advanced aerospace uses.

Venus’s engine is designed to be affordable and scalable for defense and commercial systems, including future vehicles that could fly passengers from Los Angeles to Tokyo in under two hours.

Venus’s RDRE is also engineered to work with the company’s exclusive VDR2 air-breathing detonation ramjet.

This pairing enables aircraft to take off from a runway and transition to speeds exceeding Mach 6, maintaining hypersonic cruise without rocket boosters.

Venus is planning full-scale propulsion testing and vehicle integration of this system, moving toward their ultimate goal: the Stargazer M4, a Mach 4 reusable passenger aircraft.

“This milestone proves our engine works outside the lab, under real flight conditions,” added Andrew Duggleby, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

“Rotating detonation has been a long-sought gain in performance. Venus’ RDRE solved the last but critical steps to harness the theoretical benefits of pressure gain combustion. We’ve built an engine that not only runs, but runs reliably and efficiently, and that’s what makes it scalable. This is the foundation we need that, combined with a ramjet, completes the system from take-off to sustained hypersonic flight.”

Emerging innovators

Venus Aerospace is not alone in developing hypersonic weapons in the US.

Several US startups are developing hypersonic weapons and technology to bolster national defense capabilities.

One name is Anduril Industries. The company has successfully test-fired a 21-inch hypersonic solid rocket motor for the US Navy, aiming to enhance the speed and range of the SM-6 missile system to between Mach 5 and 7.

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Castelion also develops affordable, mass-produced hypersonic long-range strike weapons. The company has raised $100 million to support its efforts and plans to have a product ready by 2027.

In addition, Ursa Major’s Hadley engine, a 5,000-pound-thrust liquid oxygen and kerosene engine, has achieved sustained hypersonic speeds in flight tests.

The company is also developing the Draper engine, a storable liquid rocket capable of hypersonic speeds in atmospheric and exoatmospheric conditions.

Georgia-based Hermeus is developing the Quarterhorse, a hypersonic aircraft aiming to reach speeds of Mach 5.

The company plans to use a modified Pratt & Whitney F100 engine and a ramjet to achieve these speeds.

Hermeus is also working on the Halcyon, a hypersonic passenger jet designed to fly from London to New York City in 90 minutes.

At last, the Pentagon awarded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions a $1.45 billion contract to develop testing capabilities for hypersonic weapons.

The company’s Erinyes hypersonic test bed has reached speeds over Mach 5. Kratos is also working on a hypersonic drone that will be much cheaper than current models.

As these startups continue to develop and test their technologies, the United States is getting closer to matching hypersonic capabilities. This progress helps ensure national security and keeps a strategic edge in the changing world of aerospace and defense.

