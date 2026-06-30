The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

The solution to this round peg vs square hole issue is transgender sports. The athletes who like doping have their own competitive arena, so why not the ttansgender folks? They are unique. Not everyone gets to change their gender.

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