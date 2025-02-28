by Thomas Massie and USA Today

Thomas Massie wrote on X, “The GOP budget extends the 5 yr. tax holiday we’ve been enjoying, but because it doesn’t cut spending much, it increases the deficit by over $300 billion/yr. compared to letting tax cuts expire. Over 10 years, this budget will add $20 trillion to US debt.”

Representative Massie said that he was against the Republicans’ House budget bill because “under the rosiest assumptions that aren’t even true,” $328 billion will be added to the deficit this year, $295 billion will be added to the deficit in 2026, and $242 billion will be added in 2027. He said that this will kill our country.

Satire from the Babylon Bee:

From USA Today:

After a long day of arm-twisting and internal party clashes, House Republicans on Tuesday narrowly passed their plan to advance President Donald Trump‘s legislative agenda.

The GOP plan was passed by a vote of 217-215, after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had to convince several Republican holdouts including Reps. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Warren Davidson of Ohio to come on board with the proposal.

Are you interested in joining G. Edward Griffins online coalition? Are you interested in earning while educating those around you of the realties that are being rewritten or lied about? Become an affiliate today! Register Here!

After the House plan passed on Tuesday night, Trump congratulated Johnson.

“Big First Step Win for Speaker Mike Johnson, and AMERICA. Now let’s start to BALANCE THE BUDGET. IT CAN BE DONE!!!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning.

Here’s a rundown of what the proposal includes and who voted against it:

What is in the House’s budget plan?

The House’s plan would set up a massive reconciliation bill that would extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and implement new ones at a cost of $4.5 trillion over the next decade.

It would also allocate $300 billion for spending on defense and border security, raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion over two years, and add almost $3 trillion to the federal deficit over 10 years.

The budget blueprint would also direct multiple committees to cut billions of dollars, including $880 billion in cuts spearheaded by the Energy and Commerce Committee. Because Trump has ruled out cuts to Medicare and Social Security, budget experts say that may necessitate cuts to Medicaid, which is under the committee’s jurisdiction.

Who voted against the plan?

All Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the budget plan.

Massie argued that the plan “doesn’t cut spending much” and that it will only add to the U.S. debt. “We have no plan whatsoever to balance the budget other than growth. But what they’re proposing is to make the deficit worse,” he said on Tuesday.

House Democrats have argued that the plan would have negative impacts on middle-class and low-income families.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.