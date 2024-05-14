by Marwa Osman

Students and community members were physically assaulted by the police of the Washington regime.

This week on ‘Exposé, we expose the narrative in US pro-genocide media about students and community members who were physically assaulted by the police of the Washington regime while setting up an encampment in solidarity with Gaza.

The New York Times exposes Fox News and the New York Post for disseminating false information and propaganda against student protesters, prompting the digital media to turn on each other. And ‘Exposé presents data and facts that demonstrate how the Washington establishment has suppressed nonviolent student protests on several American university campuses.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.