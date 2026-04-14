The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
7h

Property taxes are a great way for the Average Joe taxpayer to stick it to the government. Firstly they shouldn't be paid at all as it is taxing unrealized gains. The tax assessment is only predicated on the rising value of the house but if you don't sell the house, then that value is totally unrelated. Another great opportunity is to show your disgust for where your tax dollars are going, (ie: war). You may say that local property taxes don't go to war but so what? Unless you can decide exactly where your taxes go, then you have no say and therefore you have no strength, you are the insignificant other. The logic of property taxes alone doesn't add up and therefore should not be paid until the house is sold.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7h

Check out the https://chapwoodindex.com/ for your area. Property Taxes only outpaced the lies the parasitic and not "federal" reserve central bank tells itself, and the fedgov makes up out of whole cloth, re: inflation.

Property taxes are no longer necessary and have evolved into yet another jigsaw puzzle piece in the national land grab. Many communities are eliminating property taxes and shrinking government back into it's proverbial box where it belongs.

A growing population does not necessarily translate into higher cost of government. Every department can be assessed for productivity gains that have not been realized. And the biggest thing government needs to realize is that outsourcing to 3rd parties is incredibly expensive and hurts taxpayers in the long run through loss of accountability and more.

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