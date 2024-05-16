by CWR

USPS just announced a 25% hike in shipping. That is inflationary. That is shipping and logistics… Ok Jerome Powell, what sort of BS is the @federalreserve going to shovel today? — Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) May 14, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service on Friday said it is seeking an average 25% price hike for high-volume shippers to enter packages for regional delivery through its Parcel Select service.

The price hike, which would take effect on July 14 and must be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, is because USPS no longer intends give incentives for parties to aggregate mail volume from multiple shippers and bring such volume directly to the destination delivery unit.

USPS is not proposing to hike prices for its USPS Ground Advantage package shipping.

Last month, USPS said it plans to raise the price of first-class mail stamps to 73 cents from 68 cents effective July 14. The hike, which must be approved by the postal commission, would raise mailing services product prices by 7.8%.

