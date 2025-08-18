The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Anastasia Sprout
3h

Everett, WA USA is where I grew up age 6 - 18. Satanic/Government sponsored ops are alive and well there. Think Boeing, nearby Microsoft-Google-Facebook-Amazon. The University of WA (Satanic Underground, CCP), the launch of COVID, the projection of "cases" fantasy, Bill Gates Foundation. CREEPY PLACES...

Fritz Freud
5h

AI War Chronicles...

We are at the first stages of the AI war with NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotechnology deployed in the Vaxxinations to control every citizen STARLINK and the current AI deployment on CPU’s the development of CPU’s on Nanoscale AI deployment everywhere and Robotics advancing to the point of taking over the Human Race.

Once their Infrastructure is up and ready you will see the herding of the Human Race and replacement.

These are my Articles I wrote and write and you will find they all come true.

People must be aware of this.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

