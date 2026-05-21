The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4h

Days of reckoning are coming. They elites will steal everything that isn't nailed down to have us pay this off. All public assets will be at a national yard sale. That's why they already moved to cash and hard assets. Meanwhile your pensions, 401ks and your savings are held by the banksters and investment houses gambling that you will lose all in the upcoming bail in. Then you will beg for your digital mark of the beast.

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