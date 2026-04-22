by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The mandatory flu shot requirement for our military that’s been in force for 72 YEARS has officially been TERMINATED.

On April 20, 2026, the Secretary of War issued a memorandum declaring the annual influenza vaccine is now voluntary for all Active and Reserve Component Service members and Department of War civilian personnel, effective immediately.

This marks the end of a blanket mandate that had been in force for 72 years:

First implemented in 1945 during World War II (rapid rollout to millions of troops).

Paused in 1949 after vaccine effectiveness faded due to viral changes.

Reinstated as a continuous annual requirement in the early 1950s.

Remained in effect without interruption until April 20, 2026.

Here’s the full memo:

This is obviously a positive development given that flu vaccines may actually increase the risk of flu (+27%) and other infections (+340%).

For the first time in over seven decades, our service members now have the freedom to make their own informed decisions about the flu shot.

This likely occurred to save face after forcing the entire military to take a deadly gene-transfer injection. Unfortunately, many troops have already suffered heart damage from the COVID shot mandates:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH 31 mar

Nonetheless, ending the 72-year flu shot mandate represents a major win.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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