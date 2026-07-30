The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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There's nothing quite like having a long list of full-blown psychopath or trained from childhood sociopaths, in the White House. Year after year, these globalist tools wreak havoc and death everywhere in our name with our money.

The registered Independents now outnumber the repugs and demons. I'm meeting more and more people who have realized this - but none of them work for my State Board of Elections, the uS congress, the state legislature, or any organization that makes it's money off the failed two party system that is now purely satanic in it's actions.

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