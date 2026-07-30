By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Summary

New US attack wave on Iran begins in overnight hours.

Tehran denies seeking talks , insists on Hormuz terms.

Oil climbs as attacks on Saudi energy sites continue.

Conflict widens with joint US-Saudi strikes in Iraq which killed at least 20.

New US Strikes on Iran Begin in Night Hours

The United States has begun a new round of airstrikes in Iran in the night time and early morning hours (local), according to a senior US official to Axios. The extent of the bombings, or whether they will be sustained, remains unclear:

Trump “is in an escalatory mood” but is still contemplating “the depth of that response.”, A senior administration official says - WSJ

Trump is apparently making good on his earlier Wednesday threat:

President Trump has told Fox News that he is “going to beat the fucking shit” out of Iran in response to their attack on US forces in Jordan overnight. Speaking to Trey Yingst, he added “we’ll be hitting them hard, they’re going to get a beating.”

There was heavy US refueler activity in regional skies just ahead of the strikes’ commencement - as well as unconfirmed reports of explosions at Riyadh’s international airport, but the cause has remained subject to speculation.

But with each attack on Iran, its forces tend to respond in kind against Gulf countries hosting US assets and bases. It is going to be a long night for the region, especially while bracing for the IRGC’s inevitable response.

US is quite clearly stuck, in search of a strategy...

Details of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting at Oval Finally Emerging

After on Tuesday President Trump hosted both Zelensky and Netanyahu in the Oval Office there were no big press conferences or readouts given. But on Wednesday some key statements have begun to emerge concerning what was discussed, but at this point only offered via the Israeli side...

To be expected, Iran and the nuclear question dominated the discussions, according to i24’s Ariel Oseran, with Israeli officials describing a White House focused on three possible paths forward. “Trump is weighing three options: a nuclear deal, maintaining and intensifying the economic blockade, or renewed military strikes,” one official said, adding, “We didn’t tell Trump Israel’s preference is a strike. Our preference is the outcome. The decision is ultimately his.”

...talk about stating the obvious. But Israeli still maintains that the situation is at tipping point inside Iran, which according to more independent ‘realist’ analysts seems highly dubious.

Israeli officials argued that Tehran is under mounting internal strain. “Iran is under severe economic pressure” due to fuel and diesel shortages, roughly 90% inflation, and “the beginning of public protests.” They added, “We discussed increasing pressure on Iran, both economically and kinetically.”

On Iran’s leadership, officials said, “We know for certain Mujtaba is alive, but since Operation Rising Lion no one has seen him.” Regarding Iran’s military capabilities, they claimed, “Iran now has only 1,500–1,600 missiles left after we destroyed much of its production capability.”

Expletives fly and Trump talks ‘tough’ - but this whole gambit has been a bombing campaign in search of a strategy...

Addressing the nuclear program, Israeli officials (somewhat surprisingly) assessed, “We currently do not assess that uranium enrichment is taking place at Pickaxe Mountain, and we have good intelligence on Iran’s nuclear material.” They also asserted, “Eliminating 29 nuclear scientists was our insistence. It removed a critical mass of knowledge from Iran’s nuclear program.” This comes just after Trump vowed to wipeout the highly fortified facility, which would be a tall order given that it’s essentially under a mountain.

Looking ahead, they warned, “If Iran tries to rebuild its nuclear program, we will strike the ‘metastases’ as well.” Israeli officials also said they remain skeptical of diplomacy, telling reporters, “We told President Trump we have serious doubts about reaching a nuclear deal with Iran.”

As of yet, the White House has not offered a detailed readout of the Netanyahu discussion from the US point of view, however. Regional reports say some IRGC advisors were killed in the fresh US-Saudi operation in Iraq.

Iran Again Denies Trump Claims it is Urging US Talks

The few days of calm that persisted over last weekend since Friday are already a thing of the past, as tit-for-tat serious attacks between the US and Iran return, and now involving the Saudis and proxy militants in Iraq.

The fresh flare-up started as we reported when in the overnight and early hours of Wednesday (local) Iran launched several missiles on a US base in Jordan, with the Jordanian armed forces saying they intercepted five projectiles. Iran is framing this as new action due to US military activities enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

For many hours prior to that new Iranian assault, which was accompanied by launches out of Iraq on Saudi energy sites, international headlines claimed that mediators were getting close to restoring the defunct Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As if to confirm that those headlines were nowhere close to reality, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has recalled President Trump’s words claiming that Tehran was “dying for a negotiation”; but, said Gharibabadi, “We have sent no request for negotiation with the US during the past 16–17 days.”

The Iranians have continued to insist that its own terms for strait management will be the end result of this war. “If the Strait of Hormuz returns to its previous state, our success in this war is not complete,” the Iranian diplomat said. He said this will include Iran’s right to charge fees to allow ships safe passage.

Trump: “We’ll Be Hitting Iran Hard” (Fox)

As for the renewed battle, President Trump has newly warned in a statement to Fox News that “we’ll be hitting Iran hard” in response to the new attacks on American targets in Jordan.

The new expanded nature and scope of the war has seen Saudi Arabia jump directly in against Iran-backed Shia paramilitary groups in Iraq, as well as the Shia Houthis of Yemen.

Oil continues to climb on the escalation headlines...

Rare Major Saudi-US Joint Strikes on Iraqi Militias

Rare and major joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq have killed at least 20 militants, and wounded 32 more, according to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as cited in Al Jazeera:

In an earlier statement, the PMF – which is an umbrella group for Iraqi militias backed, trained and loyal to Iran, said the attacks represent a “highly dangerous escalation” and a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and official security institutions. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a self-proclaimed resistance armed group backed by Iran, denied any role in the attacks on Saudi Arabia. It said Saudi claims were “fabrications” and that “any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response”.

CENTCOM acknowledged that operation as a response to this weeks attacks on Saudi infrastructure, marking the first major US military action in the Middle East since last Friday when Trump first declared a pause after the 13 prior straight days of fighting. Trump had noted in the Fox comments that the Saudi and US attacks were coordinated with Iraq.

Ironically this comes at a time the Iraqi government has sought to appease Washington by overseeing a voluntary disarming program of its Shia factions. It has remained an open question to what degree this will actually be carried out.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying the offensive was “in response ⁠to recent drone attacks” on the kingdom. During those attacks, the Saudi military “intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions…. launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-aligned terrorist militias.” It added that “The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces.”

Meanwhile Trump continues to talk about taking out Iran’s highly fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility:

Tehran has has responded by condemning the “clear aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.” Iran said the new US-Saudi joint action was “in line with the aspirations of the United States and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

Iran has pledged its support to its allies in Iraq: “While expressing condolences for the martyrdom of a group of honorable Iraqi people during these aggressive attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the full support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of Iraq, and holds the warmongering US regime and its accomplices in the region responsible for the dangerous consequences of these criminal, inhumane, and provocative actions,” it added.

War Persists Through November Midterms?

Below, University of Chicago political scientist and foreign policy realist author Robert Pape that the war will stumble along and likely expand even through the midterms...

“The victory rhetoric [from Trump] doesn’t match escalation reality,” he said. “It is out of sync.” While Pape stopped short of predicting a yearslong conflict, he said meaningful policy changes are unlikely before the political landscape shifts after the midterm elections. “I think it will actually be after the midterms,” he said. “Between now and January, this is not going to be over.”

Overnight developments

via Newsquawk...

US CENTCOM said US and Saudi forces strike Iran-backed terrorist sites in Iraq.

Iranian state TV cites an unnamed military source stating that Iran denies any link to projectiles fired from other countries at targets in Saudi Arabia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry denies reported that Iran will received Chinese-made man-portable air defence systems in the coming weeks.

Iran official said Oman proposal for Hormuz Strait joint regional management is to fail.

Iran will get Chinese shoulder launched missile systems in weeks, according to Reuters.

US President Trump said in a tele-rally that Iran wants to make a deal so badly, adds we’ll get Iran to sign on the dotted line and we’ll get the war over with.

US CENTCOM said at 17.45EDT, IRGC forces launch multiple ballistic missiles from Iran and all Iranian missiles were effectively intercepted.

US official said Iran launched missiles at a US base in Jordan, but noted missiles were intercepted, according to Axios.

Iran considered retaliatory strike on Ukrainian seaport, although a flurry of diplomacy has eased tensions, according to NYT citing officials.

US official said Iran is over reaching with demands that Oman, US and the international community are rightly rejecting on Strait of Hormuz. Deal being discussed is a coordination deal, there are no tolls and no fees.

Iraq PM’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow has been cancelled, Iraqi government source tells Al-Araby.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran has rejected Oman’s proposal for regional joint management of the Strait of Hormuz as unworkable, reported suggest.

Iraqi sources said US and Saudi Arabia targeted a mosque and water purification plant in Baghdad.

IRGC noted that 3 tankers were hit and seized in the Hormuz Strait, adds US interference in the region will not go unanswered.

Explosions were heard in south Baghdad, while reported noted US and Saudi strike in Kirkuk and Salah Al-Din.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said meeting with Trump is one of the best we’ve had.

IRGC confirmed that they fired ballistic missiles at the US Air Base and US Military Central Command Center in Jordan.

US President Trump posted that he had a very good meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu and many important subjects were discussed.

Explosions reported in Al-Suwayrah, Wasit province South of Baghdad.

Source circulates ‘footage of a direct hit on Muwaffaq Al Salti Air Base in Jordan’.

IRIB reported explosions in Jordanian airspace and that US base in Jordan was possibly targeted.

Iranian media sources report explosions in US base in Jordan due to Iranian missile attack.

Three Japanese-linked vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz via Iran’s designated route, Kyodo reported.

An Israeli military source said Defence Minister Katz disclosed operational details about the takeoff of US fighter jets from Israel to carry out strikes on Iran, Al Hadath reported.

Several loud explosions are being reported in Jordan, according to Nour News.

Sources said Yemen’s Houthis are considering imposing fees on commercial ships transiting the southern Red Sea. continue reading...

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