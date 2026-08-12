The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
9h

Imagine using these after getting pepper sprayed or in the rain. What could possibly GO WRONG? 🤨😬

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
8h

And what's next after this? Cattle prods?

A friend of mine told me a little story about law enforcement hiring the other day. It's probably a meme now. Basically, now law enforcement organizations try to hire new recruits who are smart enough to do the job and follow orders, but not smart enough to leave for better paying jobs or career development - after they are trained and have some experience.

This is the Tavistock program writ small. Goal: To create just smart enough heroic workers who suck at math and would never quit or question authority. Which means the policing we get is just entry level work quality. If this really what's happening.

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