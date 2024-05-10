By Rhoda Wilson

Recently, EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak testified before a committee of the US House of Representatives on the origins of covid. After the hearing, the committee recommended that EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak should be criminally investigated and formally debarred.

Who is Peter Daszak?

Peter Daszak is the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based global non-profit that a former vice president has described as “a CIA front organisation.”

And, as Igor Chudov has recently discovered, he was a drunken student who stole a Madonna statue’s head before he went on to kill 6 million people with a deadly virus he designed.

For those who are not familiar with Daszak’s role in the making of the covid bioweapon, we recommend reading previous articles we have published including ‘EcoHealth documents show the development of the covid virus/vaccine bioweapon and the plan to infect populations’ and ‘Biolabs In Ukraine and Common Connections Between Metabiota and EcoHealth’.

On 1 May, Daszak gave testimony in a public hearing before the United States House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The hearing was focused on the origins of covid-19 and the potential link to a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.

Daszak had already testified behind closed doors in November 2023 but House Republicans said his testimony contained many discrepancies.

The public hearing earlier this month examined EcoHealth’s use of US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as hold Daszak publicly accountable for any and all discrepancies between his closed-door transcribed interview and available evidence.

On 3 May, the House Committee issued a statement saying that their interim report recommended a criminal investigation into EcoHealth and Daszak and the formal debarment of both, meaning they should be excluded from participating in federal programmes or receiving federal contracts.

Daszak should never again receive funding from the federal government, the statement said. And, “the Select Subcommittee will take further steps to address Dr. Daszak’s contempt for the American people.”

Further resources:

