The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

I wonder how long it will take Americans to stop buying homes with mortgages. What will the remnant of big corporate employees who can still afford a mortgage look like?

A cob tech homes and other alternative home designs, off the grid or on the grid, cost as much as a vehicle. Banks can cover them in Home Equity Loans. They can be paid off in a comparatively short time. Cob Tech homes were the hottest selling real estate in Scotland for a while.

Alternative homes are designed to be maintenance free compared to the frame stick and concrete block crap the developers build. So the person can live there without facing a repair ever month. A cob tech home has 2' thick walls, so if the roof is done right with a garden on top, no HVAC or Heat is ever needed. Heating is from fireplaces and wood stoves. Cooling is built in and fans can help air circulation. During infrastructure disruption, the family doesn't have to transition as much. If they build in wind and solar, they don't have to survive without anything at all.

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