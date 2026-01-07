by Gergana Krasteva

An oil tanker linked to both Russia and Venezuela has been seized by US forces in the Atlantic.

The US European Command, headquartered in Germany, confirmed today the seizure of the Marinera for ‘violations of US sanctions’.

It said in a statement on X: ‘The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.’

This comes as part of Donald Trump’s aggressive push to dictate oil flows in America’s backyard.

Marinera, formerly called Bella-1, is under US sanctions, and has spent at least two weeks attempting to evade a US blockade near Venezuela.

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland’s exclusive economic zone today.

It holds such importance to the Kremlin that it deployed a submarine and other vessels to escort it across the Atlantic.

The ship began its journey in Iran and was bound for Venezuela to pick up oil, part of the so-called shadow fleet that moves oil for Russia, Iran and Venezuela despite mounting US and allied sanctions.

The oil tankers escaping Venezuela

After it left the Caribbean, its name was changed from Bella-1 to Marinera, and it adopted the Russian flag.

Further data from TankerTraffic shows the vessel making a sudden turn southbound, also slowing down.

The incident follows a disputed boarding attempt in late December. The US Coast Guard tried to intercept Bella-1 near Venezuela on December 21, but its crew refused to allow personnel aboard.

In the days that followed the ship changed its identity and the crew painted a Russian tricolour on the hull.

By January 1, it had been officially renamed to Marinera and listed in the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

RAF planes are understood to have been involved in the US operation and British airbases were used as the launchpad for the mission to try to board the vessel.

No 10 said it would not comment on speculation.

A statement said: ‘We don’t comment on the operational activity by other nations, including third-party use of UK bases.’

