The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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love and light's avatar
love and light
7h

The dichotomy has become so visceral now: a time of great awakening, and a time that is hyper-war, & destruction. The human psych has been primed for this for years, and now it's here. A massive awakening is needed, urgently.

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