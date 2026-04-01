The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5d

I wonder what it is like to serve on a boat that is named after a satanic pedofile who tortured his own kids.

Reply
Share
Couchpotato's avatar
Couchpotato
4d

The USS Jerald Pedofile Ford is out of commission for the next 14 months due to getting hit by an Iranian drone attack. Iran is calling Trump's plan as Operetion Epic Mistake. If the Marines go in, they will be slaughtered via drone/missile strikes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture