The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Lady5g's avatar
Lady5g
2h

For a while, I've been hearing stats that the debt/GDP ratio of the US is hovering about 120%. Pretty sure for over a year. I haven't sought out the stats personally. Mainly because WTH can I do about it? Except prepare for a bad time.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

06/29/26 BLOG POST ABOUT LAW MERCHANT #43 - USDEBTCLOCK.ORG WAYBACK MACHINE INCLUDED:

The federal budget won't be balanced unless we claw back the now $55 Trillion stolen from it directly by the parasitic, fraudulent and not "federal" Reserve CENTRAL Bank. Go to Solari.com and purchase a copy of "Follow the Missing Money" Vol. 1 and 2 for a run down on the first $21 Trillion stolen from us directly. That will show you how it is done.

I'm behind on my Solari podcasts, but I saw an interview where Cathereine Austin Fitts states that the satanists/global financial elites have worked that number up to $55 Trillion since the start of the C19 scamdemic ($6.5 Trillion stolen in 2020 alone), and the now on-going C19 injection global democide.

"Fixing" Medicare and Social Security are always trotted out as the way to fix "the debt." And no doubt - stopping the theft of Social Security trust funds would go a long way to restoring the public trust of those who are dependent on SS. But let's face it, with central banksters using the DoD, HUD, and many other federal agencies to steal budgetary funding from, putting those two programs up as the first point to address is just more of the same misdirection away from the fact that we the people are being stolen from directly. Does anyone really believe that it cost $186 million dollars to paint the bottom of the Reflecting Pool?

Now, take a look at the USDebtClock.org. What exactly is in that $112 Trillion "Unfunded Debt" category that showed up, after Govinda Tidball removed his child from having a Birth Certificate. Mr. Tidball got into a fight with the Texas Bureau of Vital Statistics, when the hospital where his son was born issued a Birth Certificate against his stated and contracted (everyone there signed off on it) wishes. He took the precaution of establishing an Etherium/Polygon crypto account and loaded copies of the documentation behind the fight onto the Etherium Block Chain where the AI could munch it.

This caused the AI programs calculating the financial stats for the US government, to have to account for the loss of the value of that one child's future labor. The AI also understood from the fight against the Birth Certificate issuance, that this future labor value was to be obtained by issuing a Birth Certificate under false pretenses and against the wishes of the Tidball family.

This caused the AI to have to create a new "unfunded" debt category to accomodate ALL of the people in the USA who have been fraudulently enrolled into a debt slavery system as collateral for all future debts of the USA, Inc. (circa 1871) - with the issuance of a Birth Certificate and no explanation or understanding of what the Birth Certificate really means legally.

Take a look at the Wayback Machine. This category isn't there in 2019:

https://web.archive.org/web/20190502230528/https://www.usdebtclock.org/

And I don't put any credence into the "defense/war" figure on the usdebtclock.org - not with the primary theft portal being the US DoD. When we see that number jump we will know the AI has reached the core of the Global Financial Elite and their central bankster sock puppet's plan.

And anyone who wants to learn about the primary destination of all that stolen money - the Secret Space Program, go to: www.awakenandunite.com and start watching the disclosure videos. Until I watched these videos, I really didn't get the issue of Disclosure, but I do now.

There is no problem we can't solve here on Earth, and thousands of people have paid a very high price for this technology to exist at all. Remember, building all of this cost a lot of money, but building it all in secret - caused it to cost a LOT more (quote from Catherine Austin Fitts).

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