US Debt Exceeds 100% of GDP for the First Time Since World War II
By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics, LewRockwell
The United States has crossed a milestone that Washington has spent decades pretending would never arrive. Federal debt held by the public has now exceeded 100% of GDP for the first time since the aftermath of the Second World War. According to the latest government data, debt held by the public reached approximately $31.27 trillion while the nation’s annual economic output totaled roughly $31.22 trillion, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 100.2%. The Congressional Budget Office now projects debt held by the public will average 101% of GDP this year and continue climbing to 120% by 2036 if current law remains unchanged.
The media continues to compare today’s numbers with the end of World War II, but that comparison completely misses the point. After 1945, the United States emerged as the world’s dominant industrial power. Soldiers came home, factories shifted from producing tanks to automobiles, the population expanded rapidly, and economic growth far outpaced government borrowing. Debt declined because the nation was producing wealth. Today we are doing precisely the opposite. Washington continues borrowing during periods of economic expansion, not because the country faces an existential war, but because politicians refuse to tell voters that promises have become mathematically impossible to keep.
The numbers expose just how unsustainable the fiscal position has become. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the federal deficit will total roughly $1.9 trillion this fiscal year, equal to 5.8% of GDP. By 2036, annual deficits are projected to exceed $3.1 trillion, or 6.7% of GDP. Federal spending will consume 23.3% of GDP this year, while revenues amount to only 17.5%. Washington is spending approximately $1.33 for every dollar it collects. That gap is no longer the result of recession or emergency stimulus. It has become the permanent operating model of government.
The real crisis is not simply the debt itself. It is the cost of carrying that debt. Net interest payments exceeded $1 trillion for the first time last year, consuming roughly 14% of all federal spending. Interest on the debt now exceeds what Washington spends on national defense. Every increase in long-term interest rates compounds the problem because trillions of dollars in Treasury securities must continually be refinanced at higher yields. Governments cannot borrow indefinitely without eventually becoming captive to their creditors.
This is exactly why I have repeatedly explained that the sovereign debt crisis, not inflation, will define this decade. Every government has embraced the Keynesian fantasy that deficits do not matter as long as borrowing remains possible. They assume they can simply issue another bond and postpone the consequences for another administration. That strategy works only until confidence begins to disappear. Sovereign debt crises are never caused by running out of money. They begin when lenders question whether governments possess either the ability or the political will to restore fiscal discipline.
Our computer has never suggested that the sovereign debt crisis would begin with a sudden default. It unfolds gradually through rising interest costs, capital migration, declining confidence, and governments searching for new ways to finance themselves. That inevitably leads to higher taxes, inflationary policies, capital controls, and expanding regulation of private wealth. Politicians will never admit they overspent. They will instead insist that the problem is wealthy citizens who have not contributed enough, corporations that have not paid their “fair share,” or investors who moved capital abroad. Governments always blame the people before accepting responsibility for their own fiscal recklessness.
Crossing 100% of GDP is not merely another statistic. It marks the point where the United States officially joins the group of heavily indebted nations that believed perpetual borrowing could replace sound fiscal policy. Unlike 1946, there is no peace dividend waiting on the horizon, no manufacturing boom capable of overwhelming the debt, and no political appetite to reduce spending. Every election promises more benefits, more subsidies, and more borrowing. That is why this cycle will end as every sovereign debt cycle throughout history has ended, with a crisis of confidence rather than a shortage of promises.
The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
For a while, I've been hearing stats that the debt/GDP ratio of the US is hovering about 120%. Pretty sure for over a year. I haven't sought out the stats personally. Mainly because WTH can I do about it? Except prepare for a bad time.
06/29/26 BLOG POST ABOUT LAW MERCHANT #43 - USDEBTCLOCK.ORG WAYBACK MACHINE INCLUDED:
The federal budget won't be balanced unless we claw back the now $55 Trillion stolen from it directly by the parasitic, fraudulent and not "federal" Reserve CENTRAL Bank. Go to Solari.com and purchase a copy of "Follow the Missing Money" Vol. 1 and 2 for a run down on the first $21 Trillion stolen from us directly. That will show you how it is done.
I'm behind on my Solari podcasts, but I saw an interview where Cathereine Austin Fitts states that the satanists/global financial elites have worked that number up to $55 Trillion since the start of the C19 scamdemic ($6.5 Trillion stolen in 2020 alone), and the now on-going C19 injection global democide.
"Fixing" Medicare and Social Security are always trotted out as the way to fix "the debt." And no doubt - stopping the theft of Social Security trust funds would go a long way to restoring the public trust of those who are dependent on SS. But let's face it, with central banksters using the DoD, HUD, and many other federal agencies to steal budgetary funding from, putting those two programs up as the first point to address is just more of the same misdirection away from the fact that we the people are being stolen from directly. Does anyone really believe that it cost $186 million dollars to paint the bottom of the Reflecting Pool?
Now, take a look at the USDebtClock.org. What exactly is in that $112 Trillion "Unfunded Debt" category that showed up, after Govinda Tidball removed his child from having a Birth Certificate. Mr. Tidball got into a fight with the Texas Bureau of Vital Statistics, when the hospital where his son was born issued a Birth Certificate against his stated and contracted (everyone there signed off on it) wishes. He took the precaution of establishing an Etherium/Polygon crypto account and loaded copies of the documentation behind the fight onto the Etherium Block Chain where the AI could munch it.
This caused the AI programs calculating the financial stats for the US government, to have to account for the loss of the value of that one child's future labor. The AI also understood from the fight against the Birth Certificate issuance, that this future labor value was to be obtained by issuing a Birth Certificate under false pretenses and against the wishes of the Tidball family.
This caused the AI to have to create a new "unfunded" debt category to accomodate ALL of the people in the USA who have been fraudulently enrolled into a debt slavery system as collateral for all future debts of the USA, Inc. (circa 1871) - with the issuance of a Birth Certificate and no explanation or understanding of what the Birth Certificate really means legally.
Take a look at the Wayback Machine. This category isn't there in 2019:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190502230528/https://www.usdebtclock.org/
And I don't put any credence into the "defense/war" figure on the usdebtclock.org - not with the primary theft portal being the US DoD. When we see that number jump we will know the AI has reached the core of the Global Financial Elite and their central bankster sock puppet's plan.
And anyone who wants to learn about the primary destination of all that stolen money - the Secret Space Program, go to: www.awakenandunite.com and start watching the disclosure videos. Until I watched these videos, I really didn't get the issue of Disclosure, but I do now.
There is no problem we can't solve here on Earth, and thousands of people have paid a very high price for this technology to exist at all. Remember, building all of this cost a lot of money, but building it all in secret - caused it to cost a LOT more (quote from Catherine Austin Fitts).